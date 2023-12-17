Paul Kemsley & Fellow RHOBH Husband Spark Social Media Speculation with Exchange

Paul “PK” Kemsley and Rob Minkoff had an interesting exchange on social media that had “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans scratching their heads and wondering if there was a feud brewing between the husbands.

It all started when Kemsley posted a video on his Instagram on December 8 reacting to Julia Roberts’ “Watch What Happens Live” appearance in which she criticized his “Pretty Woman”-inspired gift for Dorit Kemsley. Viewers might recall that PK Kemsley organized an anniversary surprise for his wife in the theme of the movie and appeared to gift her an expensive necklace before saying it was on loan.

Roberts, who starred in the iconic movie, was asked about it by Andy Cohen on WWHL and said the gift idea was “very strange.” The RHOBH husband shared the video and joked in the caption, “I think she liked it?”

Crystal Kung Minkoff‘s husband Rob Minkoff took to the comment section to post a now-deleted comment that accused Kemsley of “clout chasing.” Kemsley replied, “Oh he speaks.” Although Minkoff ended up deleting his comment, fans wondered whether the two men were feuding or joking with each other.

On December 15, Minkoff set the record straight as he commented on the Bravo Housewives Instagram account’s post about their exchange. “Just for the record, I did not accuse PK of clout chasing. And those that think I did have no sense of humor,” he wrote.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Exchange as They Wondered If the Two Men Were Feuding

The social media exchange garnered mixed reactions from fans who weren’t sure if the two RHOBH husbands were feuding or joking with each other. Instagram account Taste of Reality shared the clip and captioned it, “I did not have PK and Rob Minkoff throwing shade to each other over Julia Roberts on my bingo card.” Someone replied, “Idk it feels kinda jovial and tongue in cheek to me.”

On the clip posted to the Instagram account Bye Wig, Hello Drama, someone wrote, “The men are fighting.” Another agreed, “Not the husbands fighting.” Someone else asked, “Wait is there beef between PK and Rob lolol.”

Julia Roberts Said She Didn’t Understand Anything About the Gift & Had Blocked It Out

During the actress’ WWHL appearance, Cohen asked her about her reaction and she said she’d forgotten about the scene. She joked that she “blocked it out” until he asked her about it. “It was very strange, wasn’t it? I really did block it out until you just brought it up again,” she said on December 7.

Roberts said she didn’t think Dorit Kemsley was that excited by her husband’s gift and it would have probably only worked if he’d actually bought the necklace instead of getting it on a loan. “Before she even settled her eyeballs on it, he was like, ‘It’s going back, baby,’” she recalled. “I didn’t understand any of it.”

The entire anniversary surprise was a bumpy one for Kemsley, who admitted in a confessional interview that she was even more stressed and anxious since the break-in. When she first arrived at the Beverly Wilshire with Kyle Richards, Kemsley expressed her concerns about the setup, who was looking after the children, and more.

After her initial confusion, PK Kemsley arrived and pulled out a necklace to recreate one of the iconic scenes from 1990’s “Pretty Woman.”

