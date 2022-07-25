Dorit Kemsley Catches Heat Over ‘Awkward’ Comment

The premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 was dominated by the traumatic burglary at star Dorit Kemsley’s home, during which she claimed a burglar held a gun to her head. However, a comment Kemsley made during the 11th episode of the season about dodging a bullet got mixed reactions from RHOBH fans.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais all tested positive for COVID-19, and in the episode, viewers saw Kemsley speaking with Rinna about her symptoms on a video call. Then, in a confessional interview, Kemsley added, “Just when you think you’re done with COVID, Omicron comes. You know, Lisa, Erika and Garcelle all have COVID. Luckily, I’ve managed to dodge the bullet.” She then paused and added with emphasis, “this time.”

The comments caught the attention of some RHOBH fans who were confused by her use of the phrase, while others came to the Bravo star’s defense.

Kemsley’s Comment About Dodging a Bullet Got Criticism From Fans While Others Defended Her

Kemsley’s comment garnered some mixed reactions from RHOBH viewers, with some saying that it was a strange thing to say after what she’d been through while others felt that it was an innocent expression. One person tweeted, “’I’ve managed to dodge the bullet. THIS time.’ ~Dorit who is allegedly suffering from PTSD after allegedly being held at gunpoint #RHOBH.” Another tweeted:

“I’ve managed to dodge the bullet this time.” – Dorit #rhobh Me: pic.twitter.com/RvDR4KCL6s — Mykeebunch 🏳️‍🌈 (@mykeebunch) July 21, 2022

Someone else tweeted, “Dorit how could you say ‘dodge the bullet’ knowing what we know that Kyle knows that Sutton allegedly knows that you’ve gone through?!” However, the comment was shared on Reddit where several fans came to Kemsley’s defense.

One person wrote, “People can use humor to process their trauma and it can come off awkwardly. I do feel that there are other questionable aspects to the story, but to me this isn’t one of them.” Someone else said, “Honestly I thought she said it that way because she tested positive last season, and then a few days later in this episode. I didn’t realize it was a reference to the burglary at all.”

Someone commented, “I’m dark humor queen so I get this as a processing tool.” Another agreed, “I don’t know. It’s such an oft used colloquialism.” However, another Redditor criticized Kemsley, “So can I assume she’s better now? Or will we see a re-traumatized Dorit at the reunion. Queue tears in 3,2,1…”

Kemsley’s Home Was Burgled While the RHOBH Star & Her 2 Children Were in the House

Kemsley’s Encino, California, home was broken into in October 2021 while the RHOBH star and her two young children were at home. Kemsley’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was out of the U.S. at the time and flew back to be with his family afterward.

On RHOBH, Kemsley emotionally shared with her castmates what happened, explaining that masked men broke through a glass door. “When he saw me, he panicked, and he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down [and yelled], ‘Get down on the f****** ground! I’m gonna f****** kill you!’” Kemsley explained. “[He] put a gun to me, and I was just hunched over, sobbing, going, ‘Please, please, I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me.’ I was begging him, begging and the other guy was going, ‘Just f****** kill her. Just f****** kill her.’”

However, the LAPD has not confirmed at this time whether Kemsley was held at gunpoint, but stated in their press release, “Both suspects threatened to kill [the victim] as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children. In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

