PK Kemsley Explains Why Dorit Missed RHOBH Cast Photo at People’s Choice Awards

PK Kemsley came to his wife Dorit’s defense after she missed posing for a cast photo on The People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

On February 18, 2024, the cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” attended the 49th annual awards ceremony, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. But Dorit was nowhere to be seen as her cast mates Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley posed together along with former cast mate Kathy Hilton.

Dorit later showed up and posed solo.

Here’s what you need to know:

PK Kemsley Said Dorit Late Because She ‘Was in Glam’

While Dorit missed the photo op with her RHOBH co-stars, she showed up just before the People’s Choice Awards ceremony started. The Beverly Beach founder wore a halter-style deep purple Paco Rabanne satin gown with a low-waisted belt, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

PK later took to Instagram to post a photo of his wife. In the caption, he claimed her tardy behavior was worth the wait.

“Dorit was a little late for the #peopleschoiceawards … as a result she missed the cast photo … ‘she was in glam’ but I hope you will agree … it was worth the wait #rhobh💎 …” the British businessman captioned a photo of the cast alongside one of his wife posing by herself on the red carpet.

Not everyone agreed with PK’s assessment.

“Dorit is always the best dressed but she should have been on time,” one commenter wrote.

“Why is she always late? Glam takes that long to get her to look like she does every other day. I think it’s kind of rude,” another wrote.

“I am not understanding how you pay a glam team and are still late. Every time I have hired glam for a wedding, we tell them what time we need to be ready and it’s THEIR JOB to make sure we are ready. I honestly wouldn’t pay if I would be late. Also I love Dorit, but this is a job. Being late like this for a regular job would have you fired,” another chimed in.

“I would say it was more important to not let your colleagues down than prioritise glam,” an additional commenter wrote.

“I agree such supportive friends should always be prioritized,” PK replied back.

Other fans agreed with PK that Dorit’s glamorous looks are always worth the wait.

Dorit Kemsley Was Late for Teddi Mellencamp’s RHOBH Retreat Because She Was in Glam

Longtime RHOBH fans know that Dorit is often late for cast events. In a 2020 episode of the Bravo reality show, Dorit showed up late for Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat. She was late because she did a photoshoot after getting glammed up by her hair and makeup squad. Dorit arrived wearing the “Beach Barbie” athletic wear despite the fact that she wasn’t working out with the group.

In a clip posted to BravoTV.com, Richards and Kemsley argued about her lateness. “You had a full photo shoot with glam posing in your living room for I don’t know how many hours,” Richards shouted at Dorit.

As the episode aired, Richards called out Dorit again. “Re the ‘glam’ situation… When we all sign up for this we make a commitment to open our lives & show up. I had flown home from N. Carolina to honor my commitment to RHOBH,” Richards tweeted in May 2020.

“I didn’t get the coming late for glam especially when it was an exercise and meditation retreat,” Richards wrote of Dorit. “If she did not want to show up on time for Teddi I would have thought she would at least have to show on time for her commitment to RHOBH… Like we all had to…,” she added.

But in another episode that season, Dorit was late to a group dinner because she took so long getting ready.

“If I found out that we have all been left here waiting on our friend Dorit because she’s doing a photo shoot in her room after her glam was done, I’m gonna lose my [expletive],” Richards said in a confessional, per BravoTV.com.

Dorit later posted a photo of her glam dinner look to Instagram with the caption, “Worth it.”

