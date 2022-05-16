PK Kemsley Roasts Lisa Vanderpump After She Claims She Reached Out to Him

A robbery that took place at Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California mansion dominated the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but real-time drama is playing out months after the scenes were filmed.

On the RHOBH season 12 premiere, viewers witnessed the aftermath of a terrifying home invasion that Kemsley endured in October 2021 while home alone with her young children, Jagger and Phoenix. Security footage showed armed robbers breaking in and confronting the RHOBH star in her bedroom. Kemsley came face to face with the intruders as they ransacked her room of more than one million dollars in jewels and designer handbags, but her children slept through the entire ordeal, per Us Weekly. Kemsley’s husband, PK, was in London at the time.

During a May 11, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kemsley was asked if her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump, reached out to her following the headline-making robbery. After a fan asked, “Given how close you once were, did you hear from LVP at all after what happened?” Kemsley replied, “No, not a word.”

Lisa Vanderpump Posted Text Message Receipts After Dorit Kemsley Claimed She Didn’t Reach Out Following the Robbery

Vanderpump used to be close friends with the Kemsleys, but she has known PK much longer than his wife as part of a friend group back in England. Dorit Kemsley once told E!’s Daily Pop that Vanderpump and her husband “go way back.” “And all of their friends have known each other for, like, 30 years,” she added.

But the long friendship ended after members of the RHOBH cast accused Vanderpump of leaking the “Puppygate” story – a story that claimed the Kemsleys returned a pup they adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and that the dog ended up at a kill shelter — to a tabloid in 2019.

Following Kemsley’s comment that she never heard from Vanderpump after she was robbed, the SUR owner hit social media to set the record straight.

On Twitter, Vanderpump posted a screenshot of her last messages on a text thread with PK, in which it appears that she texted him on October 30, 2021, and wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear what transpired glad you’re all safe.”

“Setting record straight…,” she captioned the post. “Of course I reached out to PK! And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok, I had pillars of support.”

Vanderpump was referring to the tragic horseback riding accident she had in early 2022, in which she broke her leg in three places and had to have surgery.

PK Kemsley Claimed He Never Got a Text From LVP

Despite Vanderpump’s receipts, PK Kemsley is standing by his wife’s story that they never heard from the former RHOBH star. PK even poked fun at the situation on Instagram by posting a photo of “Sherlock” stars Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch with the caption, “I have bought in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress.”

But not everyone was amused.

“Life’s too short for this drama. Can’t you all be nice to each other? It’s a waste of time. Forgive move on, be the bigger person. Embrace kindness. This is all a real shame,” one fan wrote.

“It’s such a shame to watch a friendship go up in flames,” came another comment.

When it was suggested by another commenter that PK may have blocked Vanderpump and “therefore did not receive her text,” the British businessman responded.

“I’ve not blocked Lisa, we are super close,” he claimed.

“You mean you were super close,” another fan wrote.

