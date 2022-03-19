Eboni K. Williams Defends Ramona Singer’s Role on RHONY in New Interview

At least one “Real Housewives of New York” star is in Ramona Singer’s corner.

During an interview with Page Six that was published on March 19, Eboni K. Williams defended Singer’s place on the show, insisting that the star should not be fired. According to the outlet, fans called for Singer to be fired last fall after she replied in agreement to a video on Twitter that likened COVID-19 restrictions to “Nazi territory.” Fans were also upset with Singer’s behavior on last season’s “The Real Housewives of New York,” especially during the Back Shabbat episode.

“If I’m just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona,” Williams explained to the outlet.

Williams continued about Singer, “Andy [Cohen] kind of speaks to this in different interviews — and I agree with him: Ramona’s way of thinking and the way she presents on the show is very representative of a significant portion of our country, OK?”

Later in the interview, Williams also admitted that she does have a bit of a soft spot for the “Real Housewives of New York” veteran. “The gag is I enjoy Ramona Singer, I really do,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of quirky personality elements that we actually share in terms of taste and lifestyle. We’re both savvy businesswomen, we’re both about our coins, we’re both about being self-made … We have points of connectivity, fun and similarities.”

The franchise has not begun filming for season 14 after facing low ratings and a canceled reunion last year.

During a March 2022 appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, star Luann de Lesseps confirmed that the “Real Housewives of New York” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. However, she admitted during the interview that she wasn’t sure if she would be cast for next season.

“I think we’re gonna have news soon about the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ so I’m looking forward to that,” Lesseps said. “You think New York’s going anywhere?”

Lesseps continued, “New York is coming back, and you know, we’ll be back stronger than ever, hopefully.”

Andy Cohen Spoke About the Future of the Show During an Interview in August 2021

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in August 2021, Andy Cohen spoke about the future of the “Real Housewives of New York” franchise, explaining that season 13 of the show was heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen said. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is — a huge part of The Real Housewives of New York City is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen continued, telling the outlet at the time, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

