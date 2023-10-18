Emily Simpson Talks Sai De Silva’s Behavior: ‘I Thought It Was Mean’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about RHONY personality Sai De Silva’s problems with her castmate Jessel Taank. During an appearance on the October 11 episode of her RHOC castmate, Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Simpson referenced that De Silva was upset at Taank after she brought up her late uncle’s battle with alcoholism in RHONY season 14, episode 12. In an RHONY season 14, episode 12 confessional interview, the fashion influencer explained she did not appreciate that Taank attempted to relate to her experience of watching her late mother’s struggle with alcoholism.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Simpson stated that she did not believe De Silva’s reaction toward Taank was “justified.” She went on to say that she “felt badly for Jessel” during her lunch date with De Silva.

“I felt like Sai was trying to find any opportunity to jump on her and jump down her throat,” said the RHOC star.

Simpson also criticized De Silva for repeatedly telling Taank that she did not want to go on their lunch date after their argument.

“And then she kept saying, ‘I didn’t want to go to lunch with you anyway. I didn’t want to be there.’ And I don’t know. I just thought – I thought it was mean. You know, I did,” said the lawyer.

Jessel Taank Spoke About Her Problems With Sai De Silva

During an October 2023 Rolling Stone interview, Taank mentioned that she had issues with De Silva throughout RHONY season 14. She stated that she “wasn’t really connecting [with the RHONY cast], especially with Sai” while filming season 14. She also suggested that she was unable to convince De Silva “to like” her.

“It was very frustrating for me, because I think when you’re in a group setting, you sort of get lost in all of these strong personalities. For me, I always put my best foot forward,” explained Taank. “If I get a sense that something’s not quite right, I always take them out of that group situation. I know I’m super lovable once you get to know me and I know I can win people over. Sai had already made up her mind about me at that brunch. No matter what I said, no matter what I did.”

Taank made similar comments during an October 2023 appearance on the Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. She suggested that she did not intend to compare her experience with her uncle to De Silva’s situation with her mother. She noted, however, that she did not have a close relationship with her late uncle and considered him “one of [her] favorite people growing up.” The fashion publicist also stated that she was unaware that De Silva did not want to have a conversation about her mother.

“I think the situation with her mum was really — it was something that she didn’t want brought up, full stop. And I didn’t know that at the time. So we were just not seeing eye to eye,” said Taank.

Ubah Hassan Disagreed With How Erin Lichy & Sai De Silva Spoke to Jessel Taank About Her Background

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2023, RHONY star Ubah Hassan came to Taank’s defense. The Ubah Hot founder shared she disagreed with how her castmates, particularly De Silva and Erin Lichy, suggested that they did not believe the information the publicist gave about her background.

“A lot of time, the girls will ask a question to Jessel, and Jessel will answer it, but then they will not be satisfied with the answer. So it’s very, very tough to watch, to be a part of, because, like, if you don’t believe someone’s answers, then why are you asking? ‘Cause there’s no point, right? So there’s a lot of that rigmarole,” said the model.