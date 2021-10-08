Erika Jayne Blasts Co-Stars’ Interview About ‘RHOBH’ Season

Erika Jayne clapped back at three of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars following their lengthy interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff talked to the L.A. outlet about how Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi and his embezzlement lawsuits impacted the 11th season of the Bravo reality show.

In the interview, Stracke said she felt “sorry” for Erika Jayne. Kung Minkoff added that early on, she knew the entire “RHOBH” season would be about Erika after the cast read the Times’ bombshell article about Girardi’s questionable financial dealings while on a group trip to La Quinta, California.

“Production told us about it [the article],” Kung Minkoff said. “We didn’t know about it because we were still at the hotel, and they were at the house. So production’s like, ‘I need you guys to open your text.’”

Stracke added that after she read the article four times, she began to get nervous about talking about Erika’s divorce on camera and wondered if the cast needed their own attorneys. Stracke said producers encouraged her to “get the girls together” to talk about it.

Beauvais added that after talking to Stracke she realized, “Oh, my God, I never thought about that. We could be implicated.”

Stracke also acknowledged that she offered Erika money to help her through her divorce, while

Beauvais and Kung Minkoff expressed regret over not defending Stracke more this season after Erika threatened her during a tense dinner party.

Erika Jayne Responded to Her Co-Stars’ Interview

It didn’t take long for Erika to react to the interview. The “Pretty Mess” singer shared a link to the article on Twitter with a two-word review. “Pure fiction,” she wrote.

When a Twitter user accused Erika of not even reading the article, she clapped back.

“Honey, Im the lead….” she wrote. “‘We could be implicated.’ No, you can’t. Period.”

Other commenters pointed out that some of Erika’s stories about her ex-husband this season seemed to be “fiction.”

Lisa Rinna Also Responded to the Article

Fellow “RHOBH” star Lisa Rinna also responded to the article, but it wasn’t in defense of Erika. Instead, Rinna noted that Stracke, Beauvais, and Kung Minkoff could be the new “RHOBH” dream team. After Stracke posted a teaser for the article and wrote that she had a “fun day” doing the interview with Beauvais and Kung Minkoff, Rinna compared the trio to the nickname given to her, Erika, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp.

“Ahhhh your very own Fox Force Five… but three,” Rinna wrote.

“I don’t like labels,” Stracke clapped back.

As for the Fox Force Five, it seems to be no more. Rinna is thought to be Erika’s only friend left on the “RHOBH” cast after the singer watched the season back and saw how her co-stars talked about her behind her back, so the once tight-knit squad is no longer a thing.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” an insider told The Daily Mail.

