Single RHOBH Star Reveals Who She’ll Never Date

Erika Jayne is dating, but there’s one type of guy she’s staying far away from.

During an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the single “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she has no interest in dating any men from Bravo TV shows.

When host Andy Cohen asked her if she was interested or excited about meeting any “cute guys” at the BravoCon fan event slated for November 2023 in Las Vegas, the 52 -year-old singer promptly shut the idea down.

“No, no, no, no, no, not that,” she said. “I will say this, though, I do enjoy BravoCon because we don’t know each other, like different cities… it’s a nice thing to bring us all together.”

Cohen has played matchmaker at BravoCon in the past. He previously encouraged “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson to date “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, and he attempted to set up a newly single Tom Schwartz with “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green.

Erika Jayne Confirmed She is Dating Non-Bravolebs

Elsewhere during the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, a fan asked Erika if there’s “any single Bravolebs” she’ll “maybe” have her eye on at BravoCon.

“No, no Bravolebs,” she said. But the “Pretty Mess” singer did confirm that she is actively dating. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she said. “I mean, I’m not stuck at home so it’s nice. Yes, it’s nice.”

While she didn’t elaborate on who she’s been dating, Erika previously revealed another “type” that’s not on her list. In an interview with People, Erika made it clear that she is not interested in dating men who are significantly older than her. Erika was previously married to former power attorney Tom Girardi, who is 30 years her senior.

“I’m not doing the older thing anymore,” Erika told the outlet in February 2022. “I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore.”

Erika Jayne Has Been Single For Nearly 3 Years Since Splitting From Tom Girardi

In November 2020, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after nearly 20 years of marriage. At the time, she told Us Weekly in a statement that she made the decision to end her marriage “after much consideration” and that it was “not a step taken lightly or easily.”

About one year later, she opened up about jumping back into the dating pool.

While speaking with TMZ in October 2021. she revealed that the number one quality she was looking for in partner was “intelligence,” and that looks were “on the lower scale” of importance to her. “I think every girl, you know, likes a guy with money,” she added.

The outlet also reported that Erika was not using dating apps but was instead being set up on dates by friends.

In June 2022, Erika told E! News’ Daily Pop the reason why she was avoiding dating apps. “I can’t get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?” she said.

She also admitted that she’s “really socially awkward” when it comes to dating and that some men are put off by how forward she can be.

