Erika Jayne Posts Death Threats She’s Received: ‘Trying to Kill Me Now?’

Erika Jayne’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi is in the middle of a legal battle that has already changed his life forever. Her life? Has also been changed.

Girardi was once an extremely wealthy lawyer, but his estate has filed for bankruptcy — and he’s currently under investigation for embezzlement. Not only has Girardi lost his law license, but he has been placed under a conservatorship, via Page Six, and could find himself behind bars in the not-so-distant future.

Erika filed for divorce from her estranged husband in November 2020. The move shocked “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans, as well as Erika’s own friends, given that she always made sure that the public saw her marriage in a positive light.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved … I request others give us that privacy as well,” Erika said in a statement at the time, according to People magazine.

As more information comes out — and Erika’s life as she knew it continues to spiral out of control — Erika has been receiving all kinds of feedback on social media — both positive and negative. While many fans have been supporting, Erika shared a couple of screenshots of death threats that she has received.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Posted 2 Screenshots of Someone Threatening Her Life

Despite her divorce — and her ex’s legal troubles, which have turned into legal troubles of her own — Erika moved forward with the new season of “Housewives,” allowing Bravo cameras to capture some of her most vulnerable moments, which fans have been watching play out all season.

Many viewers have been debating whether or not Erika has been completely truthful in the information that she has chosen to share on air, and it seems as though some of the other “Housewives” have also gone back and forth on what to believe, especially Sutton Stracke.

Things have gotten more intense for Erika, as there seems to be new allegations every day. As the investigation continues on, Erika has been doing her best to stay afloat — but there are some people who simply want to see her punished for her alleged role in all of this — and at least one person has taken it too far.

“@theprettymess needs to be executed,” one social media user commented on an Instagram post shared by a gossip site. Erika shared the post on her Instagram account on August 20, 2021. “Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life,” Erika wrote in the caption.

The reality star then shared a direct message that she received from the same social media user. “Feeling scared yet? The further the season gets, the more you should be worried about being in public… talk about a marked woman,” the message read. “More threats,” Erika captioned the post.

Erika Has Been Accused of Spending $25 Million of Girardi’s Money

After her divorce, Erika filed court documents in hopes of receiving spousal support — and having her ex pay her attorney fees, according to Us Weekly. She did not have a prenuptial agreement with Girardi before they got married.

Her request for financial assistance following her divorce petition was approved, though Girardi petitioned to end the funding in December 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear how much, if any, financial assistance Erika is receiving at this time.

Over the past few months, Erika’s legal woes have only gotten worse. New court documents claim that Erika spent some $25 million of her husband’s money on things like her glam squad, according to Page Six.

“Mrs. Girardi signed under penalty of perjury the return and personally approved the charges allocated to the breakdown,” the court letter reads, in part, according to the outlet.

As Erika has said on “Housewives,” she has no idea how much more will come out — what else has happened — or how bad things will get.

