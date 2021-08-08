Unaired ‘Housewives’ Footage of Erika Jayne Could Be Used in Court: Report

Unaired footage from the past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” could be used in Erika Jayne’s court case, according to The Sun. Erika is currently under investigation following claims that she and her estranged husband Tom Girardi embezzled millions of dollars from Girardi’s clients.

Although Erika has maintained that she didn’t know of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s wrongdoings, an insider told The Sun that she’s a bit worried about what the prosecution might “dig up to use against her.”

The report comes on the heels of Lisa Rinna saying that Erika got into a “screaming fight” with producers in footage that was cut on the editing floor, according to People magazine. Rinna posted this on her Instagram Stories after Wednesday night’s episode of the show aired.

This is surrounding Garcelle’s decision to bring up something that Erika may have said in private; Erika allegedly revealed that Girardi “calls her.” Erika clarified, “Tom calls me all the time. I won’t take his call. You got it out of me once, and now you want to do it again” (via People). Erika seems to realize that she’d gone too far, perhaps saying too much, and went into the bathroom. She could be heard crying.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Erika had been having a “private conversation” while her mic was on. “It was a private conversation that was picked up by production on the mics and then Garcelle, who was not present for the conversation, proceeded to ask Erika about it. So of course Erika was upset. The editing was unfair and inaccurate,” the source explained.

Now, it seems that Erika could be in even more trouble.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Insider Told ‘The Sun’ That ‘RHOBH’ Producers Could Turn Over Unaired Footage

It seems entirely possible that the prosecution in Erika’s case could request to see unaired footage in case Erika did or said something that could help implicate her in the case — and, given that they now know that Erika had been talking about her relationship with Girardi on the show, that unaired footage may come in useful to build a case against her.

“Producers are aware that the legal case is only going to intensify and are prepared, if asked by the courts, to help the discovery process by releasing unaired footage/multimedia of the Girardi’s. They know that anything Erika says on the show is being [scrutinized] by the lawyers,” an insider told The Sun.

“Producers have been advised by their legal team they may be forced to turn over any footage or audio which may help the court get a clearer picture of the case,” the source continued.

The Sun’s source went on to say that, although the producers have a good relationship with Erika, they will have to do “what’s right” if unaired footage is requested by a lawyer.

“Erika feels betrayed by the producers and is bracing herself for what may emerge if any unaired clips are released,” the source explained.

Fans Are Surprised That Erika Decided to Film ‘RHOBH’ This Season

On the current season of “RHOBH,” Erika has been opening up to her friends about what’s going on in her life. For the majority of the season, fans have been debating whether or not Erika has been truthful while the cameras have been rolling.

It’s not surprising that there are several Reddit threads about Erika, and fans have been trying to figure out how much truth she’s been telling — and how many lies. Some fans are even wondering why Erika decided to film the current season of “Housewives,” given the very serious situation that she’s facing.

“It is mind boggling that she thought it was a good idea to film this season. She knew what was coming a long time ago. At a bare minimum, she knew in May 2020 when she was subpoenaed,” wrote one Redditor.

“She’s a MASSIVE lair, has no shame and was pretty much in on it. She knew the danger and consequences of filming but she went ahead with it anyways because of greed and fame,” added another.

“I think she thought she was smart enough to play an angle that she knew nothing, tried to clear her name by filming the season, but there were too many lies for her to keep up with. She did herself way more damage filming,” wrote a third.

