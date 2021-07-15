Andy Cohen Addresses Erika Jayne Firing Demands

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight on Erika Jayne Girardi’s fate on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jayne has had quite the difficult season with the divorce of her estranged husband Tom Girardi and new legal issues. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients.





Some fans have shown their support while others have asked why Cohen never fired her from the show. “Erika should be fired. Shame on Andy Cohen for giving her this platform,” one fan tweeted. Another chimed in writing, “Obviously Erika should have been fired already.” Dozens of others tweeted similar sentiments such as, “Andy Cohen, Erika Jayne needs to be fired. Shame on Erika and Tom taking advantage of poor people for years!”

Cohen addressed the tweets from many fans on the July 12 episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” He told guest Michael Rapaport, “I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘You have to fire Erika from the show.’ I’m like, ‘You realize that the show is wrapped, we have shot it. You cannot remove her from the show.'”

Cohen Dished on How the Ladies Reacted to Jayne’s News

During the latest episode of RHOBH, news broke of Girardi’s legal issues. The cameras captured the ladies chatting with one another, and every lady was shocked. Cohen teased that there’s more to come of the pretty mess.

He continued saying on “Radio Andy,” “What I think is interesting is that the women found out… this season, it’s like a mystery unraveling and every episode, you start to get a little more. And I think, I think this week is the episode where the first article about Tom Girardi ripping off his clients comes out and the women start to realize, they start to be like, ‘Well wait. What’s this?’”

He added, “You’ll see the reaction to this play out as the weeks go on and it is fascinating.” As for what else fans can expect this season, Cohen dished that there’s, “at least” 10 more episodes to come and the reunion will film after Labor Day.

An Insider Recently Teased That Jayne’s RHOBH Future Was in Trouble

Prior to Cohen’s statement, rumors circulated that Bravo had decided Jayne’s time was up.

“Heads are rolling, and no one feels safe, not the OGs, fan favorites or the newcomers,” a source spilled in the latest issue of Life & Style magazine, per RealityBlurb. “Lots of names are being tossed about, including Erika Jayne and Jen Shah.” Shah starred on the newest franchise “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and was arrested earlier this year in March and was charged with federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam.

“Bravo has a list of their most problematic stars. Jen and Erika are at the top,” the insider continued, adding that “no one knows what their future holds.” The source concluded saying, “One minute you’re holding a diamond or a snowball, and the next, you’re looking for work.”

