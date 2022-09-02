Judge: Erika Jayne Cleared of ‘Wrongdoing’ in $5M Fraud Case

A judge has ruled in a case involving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and it’s good news for her.

According to Page Six, which obtained court records, Jayne was cleared of any wrongdoing in a $5 million fraud case filed in 2020 by her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former colleagues, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Judge ‘Found No Evidence’ That Erika Jayne ‘Participated in Any Wrongdoing’ in Fraud Case, Opposing Attorney Responds

According to the outlet, who spoke to her attorney, Judge Richard Fruin “found no evidence” that Jayne “participated in any wrongdoing.”

The opposing attorney, Ronald Richards released a lengthy statement to Heavy when the ruling was announced.

There was a single count of aiding in abetting a breach of fiduciary duty against Erika Jayne and her solely owned company EJ Global LLC. The court only granted the motion as to Erika Girardi and denied it as to David Lira, Tom Girardi’s son in law. EJ Global LLC, that received $25,000,000.00 from Tom’s firm is still a defendant and will stand trial. The bankruptcy trustee still has the broader and easier to prove claims. Both EJ‘s company and David Lira will be defendants at the trial and Erika Girardi has been ordered to appear personally for trial via a subpoena. When the other firm filed a lawsuit early on in this scandal, we associated in. Erika’s deposition was taken late in the case. There is a dispute over what constitutes actual knowledge. We contend it could be proven by willful blindness and actual knowledge can be inferred. The judge wanted an admission by Erika as to the specific TXI clients. This is a standard no one could meet absent an admission by Erika which she denies knowledge. As to this single count there will be an appeal and it will be reviewed by three judges without regard to the lower courts ruling. Erica still has much more damaging and easier to prove lawsuits facing her. This is a minor ruling that has zero effect on her global exposure because the same exact claims are being brought against her in two different jurisdictions. The discrepancy between the two sides is that the judge wrongly focused on a duty we were not arguing was violated. On appeal, we will show that Tom Girardi had a fiduciary duty to third parties who were expecting money from this Trust Account. Erika aided and abetted a breach of that fiduciary duty by receiving $25,000,00 to her solely owned company EJ Global LLC, which is still a defendant. We will also appeal the issue that actual knowledge can by shown by willful blindness in lieu by a direct admission. Erika did nothing to examine the source of the millions she received and blindly signed loans and tax documents to her detriment.”

According to the cout documents and Page Six, “the plaintiffs failed to prove that the RHOBH star had any ‘actual knowledge’ of Girardi’s alleged crimes.”

The outlet also reported that Jayne’s deposition shows she told the court, “they did all the book at Girardi & Keese. They were in charge of all the ledgers … I didn’t do the invoices.” She also stated “I just thought it would all be taken care of. I didn’t really ask. Like, it’s not like I was raking in millions of bucks … I didn’t know what they were doing down there.”

Additionally the Judge “cited a declaration from the plaintiffs themselves, in which they admitted that Jayne never actually participated in agreements between Girardi and his colleagues,” according to the outlet.

This is just one lawsuit of many that stem from her 81 year-old-husband’s business dealings.

Erika Jayne Responds to Court Win: ‘All I Asked for Was Time and Understanding’

Jayne responded to the news by sharing a screenshot of the announcement along with the caption, “Thank you to my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding.”

Several fans and celebrities responded the post.

“THELMA,” Lisa Rinna wrote, alluding to the pair being Thelma and Louise.

Fashion designers Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang commented with three heart emojis.

“VINDICATION,” a fan said.

“Everyone gon be like I always had your back friend! FOH.. it’s a blessing to weed out all the doubters!!” a fan wrote.

“Time for the media to move on from this and allow you to focus on all the positives in your life. Sending love from Scotland,” another fan said.

“YOU GOT THIS, KEEP YOUR PRETTYMESS HEAD UP,” someone wrote.

