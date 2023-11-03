Erika Jayne Responds to Actor’s Criticism of Her Infamous Earrings Dispute

Erika Jayne received a lot of heat over the infamous diamond earrings that were the subject of some legal proceedings, including from Jon Hamm, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star just hit back at the actor and Bravo fan.

On October 30, Jayne appeared on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast and lashed out at Hamm. “I have my appeal,” she said. “And that’s, you know — like, Jon Hamm, you know. ‘They never were yours.’ F*** you. I won on appeal.”

Hamm commented on Jayne’s earring drama after they became a storyline in season 12 of RHOBH. The “Pretty Mess” singer was criticized for showing hesitation about giving up the earrings, which are worth $750,000. As fans know, the earrings were gifted to her by her now-estranged husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, and Jayne was asked to turn them in after Girardi and his law firm were accused in several lawsuits of mishandling client funds.

Hamm revealed that he was a RHOBH fan on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on September 19, 2022. After Stern brought up the earrings, the “Mad Men” star said he thought Jayne should return them. “You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours. Give them back,'” he exclaimed. “And then I can’t quite get … are they $750,000 earrings? Or is it $750,000 per earring? … Give ‘em back.”

Erika Jayne Said Jon Hamm Had No Idea What He Was Talking About

While speaking with Peter, Jayne slammed Hamm for speaking about things he knew nothing about. “You don’t know what you’re talking about,” she shared. “You know, ‘Those were never yours.’ Really? Appellate judge said they were — or at least said you can’t prove that they weren’t. So that made me happy.”

Hamm has yet to respond to Jayne’s criticism.

Erika Jayne Surrendered the Jewelry Prior to the Appeal, Which Was a Contentious Storyline on RHOBH Season 12

Jayne eventually surrendered the jewelry, and a source told People in July 2022, “It wasn’t easy for [Erika] to part ways with something that was sentimental to her, but she knows she needed to do it and she complied.”

According to Law360‘s report about the June 2022 hearing, Judge Barry Russell said that he didn’t believe Jayne “was aware the earrings were stolen property.” However, he ruled that she had to return them because “settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by Thomas’ firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings.”

Jayne appealed the decision and in May 2023, a judge ruled that the trustee could not prove that the earrings were purchased using misappropriated funds, Page Six reported. “The trustee needs to resubmit a more robust financial showing supporting the claim that the asset belongs to the estate,” a source told the publication regarding the next steps in the case.

According to the publication, since a final decision is still pending regarding the earrings, the RHOBH star has not been able to get her earrings back yet.

