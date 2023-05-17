Erika Jayne Shows Off Svelte Figure in Full Latex

Erika Jayne has debuted her latest confessional look for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

On May 10, 2023, Erika Jayne posted a couple of Instagram photos with the caption “latex business.” In the photos, the reality star was wearing a pink latex ensemble complete with a jewel-encrusted neck tie.

The “Pretty Mess” singer completed her look with voluminous beach waves throughout her blond hair and a full face of glam makeup in hues that complimented her outfit.

Kyle Richards Pointed Out That Erika Jayne Needed to Sit in the Latex Dress for ‘8 Hours’

The RHOBH stars have been filming season 13 of the Bravo franchise and have been sharing some of their confessional looks on social media. The one from Erika Jayne, however, had her co-star Kyle Richards jumping in the comments section with a few questions.

“A) You look beautiful. B) you are seriously a real life Barbie. C) How do you sit in this for 8 hours?” Richards asked. Indeed Erika Jayne had to sit in the latex dress while answering questions and giving her reaction to what’s gone down throughout the season and, as Richards pointed out, that can take several hours.

Co-star Sutton Stracke also wondered the same thing, writing, “C is the real question!!!!” in response to Richards’ comment.

Overall, however, fans seemed to really like Erika Jayne’s outfit, which showcased her newly slimmed down figure.

“The doll. Literally,” one person wrote.

“That’s my girrrlll forever serving a look,” someone else added.

“She looks so friggen good,” a third comment read.

Lisa Rinna Also Commented on Erika Jayne’s Confessional Look

During her time on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Jayne built a strong friendship with Lisa Rinna. The two have referred to one another as Thelma and Louise and would almost always have each other’s backs when things would arise on the show.

In January 2023, Rinna announced her departure from the show.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

In an interview with Us Weekly in April 2023, Erika Jayne admitted that she missed having Rinna on the show.

“The show is different without Lisa,” she told the outlet. “I want Lisa there, but not my choice. I miss her and I think some others miss her too,” she added.

The two women have been able to keep their friendship intact despite Rinna’s RHOBH exit, however, and Rinna commented on Erika Jayne’s latex look to show her support.

“Hi Thelma looking [fire],” Rinna wrote, including the fire emoji as well as the money bag emoji. The comment is one of the most liked responses on the Instagram post with many fans saying that they miss Rinna already.

