Erika Jayne Teases Co-Stars’ Messy Season 13 Behavior

Erika Jayne spoke out about a “messy” upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an April 2023 interview with Page Six, the “Xxpen$ive” singer admitted that she is the “most reckless and offensive” person on the cast this season. “That’s my job,” she said.

But when it came to the cast members who displayed the “messiest” behavior, she named a surprising duo before coming up with a backup answer.

Erika Jayne Said Two RHOBH Veterans Got Messy & Another ‘Tried To’

In the interview, Erika Jayne responded to questions based on lines from her songs such as “The Pretty Mess.” When asked who was “the messiest” during filming for season 13, she gave a surprising answer. “I think Kyle [Richards] and Sutton [Stracke] get into it a little bit,” she said.

Erika then noted that former co-star Denise Richards, who made an appearance at a dinner party held at Kyle Richards’ house in March 2023, tried to stir the pot a bit.

“Well, wait. Denise came over,” she said. When asked if the “Wild Things” star got messy when she reunited with the cast, Erika replied, “She tried to.” Erika Jayne did not elaborate on what Denise Richards did during filming.

Erika also revealed that all of her co-stars get on her nerves sometimes.

In addition to Erika Jayne, the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will include Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, but several other guest stars will also be featured on the show. Denise Richards and OGs Camille Grammer and Kim Richards all shot scenes for the Bravo reality show.

Denise Richards Claimed Her RHOBH Return Wasn’t as Messy as Her Past Seasons on the Show

Denise Richards joined RHOBH for two seasons in 2018, but it did not end well. Her second season on the show was dominated by rumors that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville shortly after marrying Aaron Phypers. When Denise exited the show in 2020 it was amid a falling out with her longtime friend Lisa Rinna over the affair rumors.

When asked about her RHOBH return, Denise told Variety she had “fun” reuniting with the cast, which no longer includes Rinna. “I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them,” she said.

But Denise did not hint at any messy behavior on her end. In fact, she alluded to just the opposite.

“I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” the actress said of the RHOBH drama. “I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think, you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves.”

Denise admitted that when she left the show in 2021 after two seasons, she felt that some of her co-stars “played so dirty.”

“I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down.”

