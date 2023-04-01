RHOBH Stars Had Surprising Dinner Party Theme for Season 13

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are known for indulging in diamonds and rosé, but a season 13 dinner party featured a surprising element.

After filming scenes for a dinner party held at Kyle Richards’ Encino, California, mansion, co-star Sutton Stracke revealed that there was a theme to the evening. “It was a weed dinner,” Stracke told Page Six on March 30, 2023. “So, not all of us partook and some of us did other things that were weed-involved.”

“It was a fun, interesting ride dinner,” Stracke added, noting that the first few filming events for RHOBH have been “a roller coaster” as usual.

Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults in California, per the California Dept. of Cannabis Control.

Other guests at the party included co-stars Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and former cast members Camille Grammer and Denise Richards as well as entertainment news host Justin Sylvester and rumored RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

Sutton Stracke Previously Revealed She Had a Bad Experience With Weed Edibles

Stracke once revealed that she had a bad experience when accidentally trying marijuana edibles. In an unaired scene from an RHOBH season 10 episode, she told her co-stars,” I don’t do that” as they talked about marijuana.

According to BravoTV.com, Stracke revealed that she mistakenly tried edibles with a friend. “My friend had what I thought were chocolate espresso beans. They were not — they were edibles and I ate, like, three of them,” the mom of three said. “It was not fun. It was like going to a Grateful Dead concert.”

Richards revealed that she also had a bad experience with the drug. “When I was younger, I tried smoking pot, as we called it then, and I did not have a good experience,” the former child star said. “I’m a very controlling person, so all of the sudden I felt like I couldn’t swallow, I couldn’t feel my legs, I couldn’t feel my arms.”

The RHOBH veteran added that she has “tried to be more open” to weed “now that it’s legal.”

Kyle Richards Gave Up Drinking Alcohol in July 2022

The green party theme comes months after party host Richards revealed that she gave up drinking alcohol. While speaking with UInterview in February 2023, Richards revealed that she gave up alcohol more than seven months ago.

“I’ve never felt better and I can see a difference in my eyes and my skin and my body,” she said. “People are like, ‘well when are you gonna start drinking again,’ you know friends. I’m like, ‘I don’t know guys.’ I didn’t put a time on it but I can just tell you I’ve never felt better so I don’t know why I would start right now.’”

She made similar comments about drinking during a fan Q&A, as shared by the Best of Bravo Instagram account. “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I didn’t put a time frame on when or if I would start again. I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now,” she said.

When another fan asked Richards if she was going to drink alcohol with her co-stars once filming for RHOBH season 13 started up, she replied, “I don’t plan on it.” But she added, “With that said, some of these women have been known to drive someone to drink.”

Last season, Richards made waves when she skipped her sister Kathy Hilton’s suggestion to do a “bottoms up” with the Casa del Sol tequila she invested in. Richards and several co-stars ignored the tequila, and some of them indulged in weed edibles instead that night.

