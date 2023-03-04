RHOBH Receives Support From Pals as She Teases Second Memoir

“The gloves are off.” Erika Jayne from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame says she is ready to write another memoir.

On February 26, 2023, Erika Jayne shared a near-nude photo of herself on Instagram seemingly announcing that she will be releasing another memoir in the caption. “It’s time to write another NYT Bestseller. Gloves are off and Im feeling good,” she wrote, adding the finger nail painting emoji.

Since the March 2018 of her first memoir “Pretty Mess,” Erika Jayne has gone through a lot in her personal life, including legal issues and a shocking divorce from her estranged husband Thomas Girardi. The two wed in 2000 and Erika Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Received Support From Some of Her ‘Real Housewives’ Friends

Shortly after uploading her post and teasing another memoir, Erika Jayne received some positive feedback from a few other “Real Housewives” stars.

“DO IT,” encouraged former RHOBH star and one of Erika Jayne’s best friends, Lisa Rinna.

“I feel it,” added former “Real Housewives of New York,” star Sonja Morgan, adding a red heart emoji and a flame emoji.

Also adding to the conversation by way of the comments section was former RHOBH star Diana Jenkins, who left a string of emoji.

Meanwhile, Instagram users had very mixed feedback on Erika Jayne’s desire to tell her story by way of a chapter book.

“Put some clothes on. Get over your old man cheating in you. You are doing this s*** to cover up your sadness,” one person wrote.

“I’ve bn waiting on this, I knew you’d come back bigger and with more bang then ever, you’re f****** amazing….and a strong a** women [sic],” another comment read.

Erika Jayne’s Second Memoir Will Likely Be Very Different From Her First

Erika Jayne has been a staple on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since joining as a full-time cast member in season 6. In her first memoir, she talked about her journey to becoming a star, focusing on her fame outside of reality television.

“In ‘Pretty Mess,’ Erika spills on every aspect of her life: from her rise to fame as a daring and fiery pop/dance performer and singer; to her decision to accept a role on reality television; to the ups and downs of family life (including her marriage to famed lawyer Tom Girardi, thirty-three years her senior). There’s much more to Erika Jayne than fans see on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ ‘Pretty Mess’ is her opportunity to dig deep and tell her many-layered, unique, and inspiring life story,” reads a description from the publisher.

On the inside pages of “Pretty Mess,” Erika Jayne revealed that she lost her virginity at age 14, defended her age difference with now-ex Tom Girardi, and talked about how former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid helped her land a role on the hit Bravo show, according to E! News.

In the time since, however, Erika Jayne has been through quite a bit, stemming from her past relationship. Although she hasn’t been formally charged, Erika Jayne’s name has been linked to her ex’s embezzlement case.

For example, she’s been forced to turn over diamond earrings because it was determined that they were purchased with money that should have been paid to clients of the now defunct Girardi & Keese law firm. There have also been ongoing questions about whether or not Erika Jayne had any knowledge of her ex’s alleged wrongdoings, which she has vehemently denied — but this could be fodder for an upcoming book.

