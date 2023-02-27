‘Real Housewives’ Star Has ‘Asked Andy Cohen’ for Her Full-Time Role Back

Is it time for Katie Rost’s return to “The Real Housewives of Potomac“? The reality star has been focusing on her health over the past several months, but she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of rejoining the RHOP cast on a full-time basis.

“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry. All that stuff. Radio silence. I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I’m reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real,” she tweeted on February 22, 2023.

Rost, who is an international model and TV personality, appeared as a full-time star in season 1, made guest appearances in season 2, was a “friend of” in season 4, and a guest during season 7.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Fans Reacted to Katie Rost’s Desire to Return

Following Rost’s tweet about wanting to return to reality television, someone shared her tweet on Reddit where fans of RHOP weighed in on whether or not they’d like to see her back on the show.

“She needs to move on and focus on her mental health and children. Nothing good comes from reality tv unless you’re living in a very extreme bubble or have a strong support system,” one person wrote.

“I like her, but she seems like a liability. Remember when she was detoxing and going through withdrawal and told everyone that she had the stomach flu,” someone else added.

“It does not seem whatever she was dealing with was temporary but a life long illness and it’s hard to watch. She was good season 1, she and all the fans asking for her back need to move on,” a third Redditor said.

“This is sad. It feels like someone begging for their ex to get back with them and we know that never feels good,” a fourth comment read.

Katie Rost Entered Rehab in October 2022 & Says She Relapsed in February 2023

In October 2022, Rost shared that she was entering a rehab program for “alcohol and Adderall.”

“I’m so thankful and I will share my journey… there is no shame in admitting you have been prescribed things and those things are now hurting you physically. There is no shame in being honest,” she shared on Instagram at the time.

Rost shared various updates over the course of her treatment, and recently shared a setback with fans.

“I relapsed, I had decided to abstain from drugs, white claw and Adderall, and sex , tonight I failed in one of those. I did what I should went immediately to a meeting. But yup, starting over: day 1 #recovery,” Rost tweeted on February 8, 2023. Two weeks later, Rost expressed her desire to return to reality television in a prominent role on the successful Bravo show.

She previously expressed why she believes the network “fired” her.

“I say wayyyyyyyyy soooooooo much! And I pull no punches,” she tweeted to a fan asking why she was let go. “They are dumb, dont respect talent, apparently could give zero fucks about cameramen and have jumped the shark this season, built on a storyline from Truly Original that is truly offensive. I’m not the mess.They are,” she added.

Rost later issued a public apology to Cohen and Bravo.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work. And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” Rost captioned an Instagram photo in April 2022. The post has since been deleted.

