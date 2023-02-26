RHOBH Star Shares Post About ‘Faking Excitement’ During First Group Outing

On February 22, 2023, Dorit Kemsley shared some photos of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at a picnic that she arranged for one of the early days of filming season 13.

Shortly after the post was uploaded on Instagram, Erika Jayne reshared a meme that was created by podcast host Christian Gray Snow that suggested she wasn’t having a good time.

Snow zoomed in on Erika Jayne’s face and added a caption. “Me faking excitement during any public outing,” the caption read. The reality star saw the post and shared it on her Instagram Stories. She added a skull emoji to indicate that she found the post amusing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Says the Outing Was ‘Fun’

The post shared by Kemsley consisted of a few of pictures from the “magical day” the ladies had and gave fans a first look at who is back for the new season. Kemsley was seated on one side of the table between Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff, while Sutton Stracke sat opposite her flanked by Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne didn’t look incredibly thrilled in the pictures, though she did comment “fun day” and added a white heart emoji.

While some people could take Erika Jayne’s “faking excitement” as a dig, it’s possible that she simply wasn’t ready for the photos or they caught her off guard. The camera crew could be seen in the background of the picture, so it’s entirely possible that there was some sort of heated discussion that took place before the photos were snapped.

If you’ve watched RHOBH in the past, you probably know that there have been some pretty epic fights that have occurred during luncheons and dinner parties.

Other RHOBH Cast Members Commented on the Post

The other “Real Housewives” stars appeared to enjoy the event overall and left comments on the post expressing such.

“Thank you. And these mocktails were AMAZING,” Richards wrote, making sure that Kemsley knew that her effort to supply alcohol-free drinks didn’t go unnoticed.

“Thanks for putting it together Dorit,” Beauvais’ comment read.

“Thank you @doritkemsley @thepicnic.collective @thecampdouttents @sipsipmobilebar for creating such a magical start,” added Stracke.

Part-time “Housewife” Kathy Hilton also dropped by the comments section, adding a string of heart and heart eyes emoji. It’s unknown if Hilton will be back for season 13 in any capacity.

And while fans have been wondering who might be joining the cast, things certainly look different without longtime star Lisa Rinna at the table. Rinna announced her departure from the show back in January 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

Days later, season 12 full-timer Diana Jenkins confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning, either.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post.

