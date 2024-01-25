Erika Jayne Gives Update on Her Son After Dig at Denise Richards’ Daughter

Erika Jayne does not think it was hypocritical to talk about Denise Richards’ daughter, years after she blasted Eileen Davidson for bringing up her son on camera.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke out on a January 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” to defend bringing up Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, during an argument with her former co-star.

“You know, I wouldn’t have brought up Denise’s daughter had she not pushed so hard,” Erika told host Andy Cohen. “That’s really the truth and that’s the answer. I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it.”

After Cohen asked her if she was being hypocritical and if she saw a double standard based on how upset she was when Davidson brought up her son on camera several seasons ago, Erika replied, “Not really.”

“But I will say this,” she continued. “I have a much better control emotionally over my son’s profession than I did then. I think if you were to say it to me today I’d be, ‘Yeah.’”

Erika added that she attributes her attitude change to “time.” “I mean he was basically a rookie at that time and now he’s like a sergeant,” she added. “We’ve been through so much since.”

Erika Jayne Flipped Out When Eileen Davidson Brought up her Son, Tommy Zizzo, in Season 7

During RHOBH season 7, which aired in 2017, Erika was not pleased when Eileen Davidson interjected herself into a feud with Dorit Kemsley. “She didn’t kill your child,” Davidson said to Erika.

“The Pretty Mess” singer became upset that her child—actually her adult son, who worked as a Los Angeles police officer —was referenced.

“Hey Eileen, let’s not do that,” Erika said. “I don’t have to forgive anyone…and don’t ever bring up killing my child again. … You don’t know what I deal with at night. ….Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know… Don’t ever talk about my kid again. Shut the [expletive] up.”

Davidson insisted she didn’t mean it that way and just meant that Kemsley didn’t commit a heinous crime.

Davidson further explained her intent in a post on her Bravo blog. “What I said was a hyperbolic statement intended to mean, ‘It’s not as big of a deal as it could be,’” she explained. “This was for some perspective when Erika said nothing Dorit could do would make it right. ”

“I never, ever, EVER considered that Erika would take it as me disrespecting her or her sonm’ Davidson continued. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I felt absolutely awful. … She was absolutely right, I don’t know how that must feel, but I have tremendous respect for the sacrifices her son makes and the sacrifices of her whole family.”

Erika later admitted that she realized Davidson’s comment “was innocent.” “I overreacted,” she said on WWHL.

Erika Jayne Called Out Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans Page

While she made it clear her son was off-limits, Erika went below the belt when arguing with Denise Richards in the season 13 episode “A Fiesty Fiesta.” The spat started when Richards brought up a party from four years prior during which Erika was loudly talking about threesomes within earshot of her teen daughter.

Erika noted that any kid with a cell phone knows about sex. “Okay, your oldest daughter’s on OnlyFans,” she said to Richards. “She doesn’t know [what a threesome is?]”

Richards called the comment about her daughter a “low blow.” Erika reminded Richards that she had come at her at a cast dinner party and called her names. “You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen? What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as low as I can? Have you met me?” she asked.

After Richards called her a “mean woman,” Erika brought up her daughter again. “I think it’s great [she’s on OnlyFans]!” Erika said of Sheen. “I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami?”

In June 2022, Richards announced she had joined the paid photo site shortly after her daughter.

