Erika Jayne Addresses Her Issues With Sutton Stracke: ‘It’s Very Unpredictable’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personalities Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke have had contentious interactions on the Bravo series. During an October 2023 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, Jayne gave an update on how she feels about Stracke.

In the interview, the podcast’s host, Lauren Herbert, stated that Stracke “kind of made a dig at [Jayne] over the summer” and asked, “Where do you guys stand now?” While Herbert did not specify Stracke’s “dig,” the socialite stated she believed the ticket prices for Jayne’s Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde,” were low in a September 2023 Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview.

Jayne responded that she has had difficulty maintaining a friendship with Stracke.

“It’s tough with Sutton because, like you were just saying, she can be nice, and then make a dig for no reason. So it’s very unpredictable and you just have to leave it right there,” said Jayne.

She explained that she was not overly concerned about Stracke’s behavior, as she is “focused on [herself].”

“I’m focused on moving forward. I’m focused on good things. If someone wants to act like that, that’s on them,” said Jayne.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Erika Jayne in August 2023

Stracke shared her thoughts about Jayne in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that while she has numerous issues with the “Pretty Mess” author, she believes they have “this very strange bond.”

“It’s kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight, but then I like her,” said the Sutton Concept owner.

Stracke also suggested she had a better time with Jayne during the production of RHOBH season 13, which premiered on October 25.

“This season, we really didn’t fight that much. It’s funny. We did fight, but then we didn’t. I think we see a softer side of Erika this season … I think that things have calmed down in her life. And so it’s nice to see this person. She’s more like the person that I first met,” stated the RHOBH star.

Erika Jayne Mentioned Kyle Richards’ Relationship Issues in an October 2023 interview with Garcelle Beauvais

During an October 2023 interview on E! News, co-hosted by RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, Jayne briefly mentioned Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. Jayne suggested she did not appreciate how Stracke handled rumors about the couple’s relationship issues while filming RHOBH season 13.

“It’s tough because you want to ask questions but often time, it’s the way you do it. And getting down to things, at the end of the day, it’s really none of our business. And Kyle will let us know what she wants to do whenever she wants to. Sometimes I don’t like Sutton’s approach to certain things,” said Jayne.

Beauvais interjected that she believed it is the cast’s duty as RHOBH stars to ask questions.

“Well, I think it’s not our business but it is our business. Because being a part of the show is sort of like instigating. Like, ‘What’s going on with you?’ And making people say what’s really going on. So I think, in a way, it’s kind of both,” said the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress.

While filming a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Beauvais revealed she and Stracke had voiced their suspicions about Richards’ marriage in season 13.

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” said Beauvais.