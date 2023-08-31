Erika Jayne Says RHOBH Co-Star Threw ‘a Tantrum’ While Filming New Season

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne teased information about the show’s upcoming 13th season on the August 28 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, Jayne shared she was disappointed with her castmate Sutton Stracke’s behavior during the cast’s trip to Las Vegas. She shared that the Sutton Concept owner got upset while attending a “Magic Mike Live” performance. When Arroyave asked why Stracke was “offended,” Jayne stated that she believed Stracke’s response “felt very inauthentic.” She also said that Stracke had wanted to go to the show.

“It felt very forced and produced. We’re talking about someone who had a stack of bills that wanted to have a good time,” said Jayne.

She went on to say that her creative director, Mikey Minden’s partner is a cast member of the “Magic Mike Live” show. The “Pretty Mess” singer also stated that the Magic Mike cast was looking forward to “tak[ing] a cast photo” with her RHOBH castmates. According to Jayne, they were unable to do so because of Stracke’s reaction.

“Sutton showed out and showed her a**. And threw a tantrum,” said Jayne.

The 52-year-old stated, however, that she was not surprised by Stracke’s reaction.

“I think the thing that I was most disappointed in — not Sutton throwing a tantrum, which is pretty much par for the course — but the way the other girls ran to her and like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’ except Dorit, like she came back, the last two people that were having fun at ‘Magic Mike’ was Dorit [Kemsley] and myself,” said Jayne.

She also stated that Stracke was not “inappropriately touched” by the performers, many of whom are Jayne’s friends. The mother of one also stated that the situation caused an issue with the “Magic Mike Live” publicists.

“They were very upset, like the PR for Magic Mike like got in my a** … Nobody forces you do anything on [RHOBH], but you know people make choices and here we go, and I was disappointed in that,” stated the RHOBH star.

Erika Jayne Mentioned That One of Her Castmates Was Unhappy at the Magic Mike Performance in a July 2023 Interview

Jayne mentioned that her castmates had issues at the Magic Mike show in a July 2023 interview with PRIDE. She said the situation “turned into a big fight” that will be featured on RHOBH season 13. She explained that one of her co-stars, presumably Stracke, got “offended.”

“I was like ‘How? Okay.’ But whatever,” said the reality television star.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also stated she believed her unnamed castmate intentionally “ruined” the night in Las Vegas.

“You know how you ruin a good time? Because you want to ruin it. You know, you want to say something foul, and you want to say something that ruins everyone’s night,” said the 52-year-old.

The mother of one stated, however, that she continued to have a good time despite her co-star’s reaction.

“You know what’s great? I didn’t let it bother me, I kept on going,” said Jayne. “I had a good time. Everybody else was rushing around, ‘Oh my god,’ I was like ‘You know, what? F*** ya’ll, my friends are on this stage and I’m watching them.’ By the way, I had a few cocktails and I was having a great time and that’s what you should do, it’s Magic Mike.”

Sutton Stracke Stated That She ‘Didn’t Really Fight That Much’ With Erika Jayne in the Show’s New Season

Stracke spoke about her complicated relationship with Jayne during an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She noted that she and Jayne have continually been at odds since she joined the show’s 10th season. She clarified that despite their issues, she is fond of the “Pretty Mess” singer.

“I think Erika and I have always had this very strange bond that we can’t explain. And it’s kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight but then I like her,” said Stracke.

The Georgia native also stated that she “didn’t really fight that much” with Jayne while filming the upcoming season of RHOBH.