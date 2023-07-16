RHOBH Personality Says She Received Upsetting Letter About Her Daughter

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave stated that she received an upsetting letter about her daughter, Slate Arroyave, 10, from an anonymous person on the July 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. While recording the podcast episode, alongside her guest host, Cynthia Bailey, Arroyave stated that “someone sent [her] a letter to [her] mailbox at her home,” which she shares with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their four children, Slate Arroyave, Isabella Arroyave, Dove Arroyave, and Cruz Arroyave.

“Someone wrote the most disgusting things about my daughter, about my 10-year-old daughter, and it was so mean and so hurtful, and just so untrue,” said the former RHOBH personality.

The mother of three stated that she posted the letter on social media. However, her husband urged her to remove the post as he did not want their daughter to see the letter’s content.

“I had a moment of Mama Bear rage and I posted for a second on Instagram because I wanted to find out who wrote it and then my husband’s like ‘Take that down, take it down, ‘and I’m like ‘Why?’ And he’s like, ‘If Slate ever sees what these people said, it will crush her. She can never find out,’” said the “Two Ts In A Pod” host.

She noted, however, that she did upload “a clip” of a voicemail Slate Arroyave’s “horse trainer” received from the same person on her Instagram Stories. The reality television personality suggested that the individual’s letter and voicemail were about her daughter’s horse-riding abilities. She also noted that the unnamed person seemed to know information about her family, which has not been made public.

“I posted a clip of the woman’s voice, ’cause she’s like — you know, she sounds like angry. It really hit me in a way that I wasn’t even expecting,” said Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

The reality television personality also gave a message to the individual who was responsible for the letter.

“If you are that person and you are listening to this podcast right now, I want you to know, one no one ever wants to hear these things about their child. No one wants to see them. Nor would I ever take advice from a stranger, especially when it’s such hurtful things to say,” said the RHOBH alum. “And I don’t know, I think that sometimes people forget we’re actual human beings. And the fact that last night I’m staying up late to order AirTags and all these different things so that I’m able to track Slate at every second. It’s like this is — it’s just so unfortunate.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Text Messages From Her Daughter

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has been open about receiving criticism. On February 18, the mother of three took to Instagram to note that some social media users had made negative comments about her body. She also shared screenshots of encouraging text messages that Slate Arroyave sent her in response to said comments. In the messages, the 10-year-old told her mother that she was “beautiful” and asserted she should not “think about the haters because they will always be wrong.”

In the caption of the post, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave stated that her daughter “saw some of the comments where people called [her] chubby and rectangle.”

“I can handle it because I am confident in my own skin; but let’s do better because you never know who is reading what your write. I am proud to be raising a kind, loving and empathetic 10-year-old. One can only hope the keyboard warriors will learn something from her. 💕,” wrote the Bravo personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared if She Would Like to Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While recording a November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave addressed whether she would return to RHOBH. As fans are aware, the 42-year-old left the series after season 10 in 2020. The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant suggested that she would like to have the opportunity to return to the Bravo franchise as she did not feel like she was genuine in how she presented her marriage to Edwin Arroyave. She explained that she did not feel comfortable disclosing that she was having relationship issues with her husband while filming her first season of the Bravo franchise in 2017.

“When I started the show, I was a shell of a human being because of what was happening with me and Edwin,” said the reality television personality. “And then I went into a group of women, who you guys know, they are very – like if you show a sign of weakness – it’s pathetic and I wish I would have shown my weaknesses, instead of try to measure up to their strengths.”