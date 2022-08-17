Erika Jayne Unrecognizable in Throwback Photo: ‘So Different’

Erika Jayne turned back time with a recent photo on her Instagram showing the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star in a topless photo shoot when she was just 18 years old.

The “Pretty Mess” singer accompanied the black-and-white shot with the simple caption, “18.” Here is the photo:

In addition to fans flooding the comments with reactions to the photo, Jayne’s co-star Lisa Rinna replied, “Baby.” Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin commented, “omg.” The replies from fans were a little more mixed, with some complimenting the Bravo star’s natural beauty while others said she didn’t look like that anymore. Jayne’s photo also drew comparisons to a couple of other celebrities.

Several Fans Said Jayne Looked Very Different While Others Compared Her to Gigi Hadid

Many people commented on Jayne’s photo saying that her look had changed a lot over the years, with one person writing, “You don’t look like that anymore.” Someone else wrote, ” Her nose and lips are so much different it’s insane!” One person added, “every feature is different.” Someone else said, “Who is this?”

One commenter wrote, “Don’t you wish you still looked like that?” Another wrote, “The before looks so much better.” However, for all the criticisms Jayne received, many others wrote that she looked incredible in the photo shoot, with the Bravo star receiving comparisons to three other celebrities: Gigi Hadid, Alicia Silverstone and Drew Barrymore.

Someone wrote, “I’ve always thought you look like Drew Barrymore as a teenager.” Another agreed, “Looked a little like Barrymore…” Someone else said, “Definitely Drew Barrymore vibes.” For others, it was Silverstone. “You look like Alicia Silverstone from the 90’s,” someone wrote. Another agreed, “You really look like @aliciasilverstone in this photo.”

The overwhelming majority thought Jayne was channeling Gigi Hadid. “She looks like Gigi,” someone said. Another agreed, “Looks like Gigi.” Someone commented, “I thought this was Gigi hadid!” Yet another wrote, “At a glance I thought it was Gigi Hadid.” Someone else wrote, “I thought this was Gigi Hadid at first!!” One person said, “Gigi Hadid vibes.”

Jayne Recently Announced That She’d Created a Subscribers-Only Account on Scriber to Connect With Fans

Jayne has been promoting her new venture on social media in the last week after the RHOBH star decided to join Scriber. The Bravolebrity, who is currently facing several lawsuits along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, told fans she just joined the subscription service.

Jayne explained in the short video that her fans would be able to get information and videos about her music, beauty, fitness, lifestyle and behind-the-scenes clips. She later announced that fans who joined would be able to see “how an interview day comes to life” for RHOBH and showed a teaser clip for it. Yet another video posted followed Jayne as she showed fans how to make her version of an Old Fashioned drink as a welcome drink for those joining her Scriber.

