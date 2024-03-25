Real Housewives Star Clarifies Comment About ‘Rude’ Dorit Kemsley

Erin Lichy is setting the record straight on an interaction she had with Dorit Kemsley at BravoCon 2023

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star spoke out in a March 25, 2024 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast to clarify that while she never called Kemsley “rude,” she did have an issue with her behavior at the Bravo fan fest last November. Lichy also told host David Yontef she regrets dragging Kyle Richards’ name into the mix.

Erin Lichy Was Surprised by Dorit Kemsley

Speaking with Yontef, Lichy addressed a previous interview with Page Six in which she said that she thought “Kyle and Dorit would’ve been friendlier” when she crossed paths with them at BravoCon.

“I did not say rude, just to clarify,” she told Yontef. “I did not think that they were rude, I said I thought that they could be friendlier. And there is context there.”

Lichy went on to explain that before BravoCon, she had been “connected to Dorit in a group conversation.”

“We were all connected. We heard each other’s voices, we spoke,” she said. “So I thought we had this sort of underlying connectivity, like we knew each other. So when I saw her, and it happened twice. ….I saw her walking in the hallway, and I was like, ‘Hey, oh my gosh, hi.’ Like, everybody else was so friendly. If I had been connected to someone prior, it was usually like, ‘Hey, like, how are you?’ We’ve spoken. But she didn’t do that at all. She walked away.”

Lichy said she later saw Kemsley and Richards together and attempted to say hello to them. “I was like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I thought, you know, we’d have a chat,” she said. “I’m not trying to sit down with them and braid each other’s hair. It was just like a hello, and nothing.”

“And I think probably Kyle says hi to everybody, whatever,” she continued. “There’s a lot of people that she doesn’t know, because she’s been doing it for so long. But I think it was more like, okay, Dorit and I know each other. We’re both Israeli. I don’t know. I thought, like, there was, you know, we talked about that. And it was just like, met with such… I almost felt like, am I crazy for saying hello? Like is this weird? And I’ve never felt like that because I’m a very friendly, social person, and usually people like to talk to me. So it was just, it was just weird. But I don’t want it to be.”

Erin Lichy Wants to Take Kyle Richards Out of The Equation

Lichy admitted that she “probably shouldn’t have looped Kyle” into her story. “It really shouldn’t be pinned on Kyle. I don’t know her at all. I know her zero amounts,” she added. “Let’s remove Kyle from the equation because I don’t think she’s part of it.”

She noted that it’s “fine” if Kemsley doesn’t watch her show, but that based on their prior interaction, she felt there would have been more “friendliness” from her. “And it just wasn’t there,” Lichy said. “And it surprised me. That’s what it was. It surprised me, but I don’t think it should be pinned on Kyle because I don’t know Kyle at all. We’ve never met. We’ve never spoken. I know her so little. I’ve just seen her now at BravoCon.”

Of Kemsley she said, “She smiled at me, but it was so blank. And I was like, oh, we have this stuff in common, and we’re both Jewish, we’re both on the show. We’re both from big cities. I don’t know. Maybe it’s weird that I feel connected to other Jewish people on Bravo, but I do. I mean, everybody else on that chat said hi to me.”

Lichy then speculated that due to Kemsley’s issues with PTSD, she perhaps “just doesn’t want to interact with people.” She also admitted that perhaps the RHOBH stars didn’t recognize her or even know who she was. “Maybe they really didn’t know,” she said. “But there were no fans back there. And I was wearing underwear as an outfit. So obviously I was not a fan.”

In November, Lichy specifically told Page Six that Kemsley and Richards weren’t “rude,” but gave the vibe of “you can’t sit with us.” “We’re all sitting together, we’re all in the same boat, so it’s not like you’re better than anyone,” Lichy told the outlet at the time.

Dorit Kemsley’s Co-Star Called Her ‘Rude’

Months after BravoCon, Kemsley was described as “rude” by one of her co-stars. In March 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff told “Jeff Lewis Live” that the rest of the cast has to “wait two hours” for Kemsley to get her glam and wardrobe done for the RHOBH season 13 reunion. She also accused Kemsley of posting TikTok videos of herself getting ready as the cast waited for her to get ready in the early morning hours.

“We were just like sitting around hanging out it was just very annoying,” Minkoff said. “I was like, it’s rude. Like I’d rather sleep in or take my kids to school.”

Kemsley responded in an Instagram comment, writing, “What nonsense. Crystal’s claim that I was 2 hours late to set because I was doing tik tok’s is nothing more than another bold-faced lie out of her mouth.”

Kemsley maintained that she suffered “an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction” with her dress and had to be sewn into it by the wardrobe team. “[It] didn’t take anywhere near 2 hours,” the RHOBH star added.

