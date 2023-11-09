Kyle Richards Addresses Rumors That Her Daughter Farrah Split From Fiancé Alex Manos

Kyle Richards avoided answering a question about daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s relationship.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was put on the spot by pal Teddi Mellencamp during an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that was recorded at BravoCon in November 2023.

While speaking with Richards, Mellencamp asked about the status of Farrah’s relationship with her longtime love Alex Manos. Farrah, 35, got engaged to Manos in November 2021, but wedding planning has been at a standstill.

Kyle Richards Said She’ll Let Her Daughter Speak for Herself

During her guest spot on “Two Ts,” Richards revealed plans to get a tattoo with her daughter Farrah soon. That tidbit triggered a question from Mellencamp. “People want to know if Farrah is still with her fiancé,” she said.

“I don’t know if she is — I can call her,” Richards cracked. “I don’t like to answer things for other people. I don’t like to put people on the spot but let me just call my daughter on the pod with the camera and on speaker. Let’s see if she answers.”

“This is very Ellen DeGeneres of me calling and putting her on the spot,” Richards added.

Farrah did not answer the phone call, prompting Richards to say, “I’ll let her speak for her own, you know, to that herself.”

The mom of four, who also shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio Umansky, hinted that the answer to the question could play out on the upcoming second season of her daughter’s Netflix series, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia are all starting their season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ a new season is coming up,” she teased after noting that she will let her eldest daughter speak for herself.

Manos’ proposal to Farrah took place on-camera during the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills.” According to Tudum by Netflix, Farrah had wanted the engagement for “so long” before Manos popped the question.

Farrah Celebrated her 35th Birthday Without Alex Manos

Richards’ comments about her daughter’s relationship came a few days before Farrah shared photos from her 35th birthday celebration.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Farrah posed with her parents, including her dad, Guraish Aldjufrie, as well as her sisters and pal Melissa Platt for a Halloween-themed birthday dinner. Alexia Umansky’s boyfriend Jake Zingerman appeared in the family photos, but Manos did not.

“Here’s to wishing that 35 will be better than 34, woohoo! 🥳✨,” Farrah captioned the slideshow.

While Farrah did not confirm her relationship status, in September 2023, a source told The Messenger that she split from Manos. An insider alleged that Farrah called off the engagement because the “dynamic” of the relationship had changed after the proposal. The insider also claimed that Manos would “love” to reconcile with Farrah.

Sources also said the longtime couple’s breakup will play out on the upcoming season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” which could be why Richards refused to answer any questions about it. The scenario is similar to that of Richards and Umansky’s recent split, which is starting to play out on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

