Farrah Aldjufrie Shares Information About Her Split From Alex Manos

“Buying Beverly Hills” star Farrah Aldjufrie, daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards, has confirmed she is no longer in a relationship with Alex Manos.

During a March 18 interview with E! News, alongside her father, Mauricio Umansky, and her sisters, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, Aldjufrie shared that viewers will see what led to her breakup in the upcoming second season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” premiering on March 22. As fans are aware, Aldjufrie and Manos got engaged in November 2021.

“You will be seeing what happened. You will be seeing me experiencing it. In real life. In real time. At the moment, we are not together. At the moment,” said Aldjufrie.

The 35-year-old clarified that she does not harbor any ill will toward Manos.

“No bad blood. It was amicable. It was just — it was time for us to move on. As sad as that is,” said the real estate agent.

Aldjufrie made similar comments regarding her relationship with Manos in a March 18 interview with DC Film Girl. She stated that ending her engagement was difficult, especially as a reality television personality.

“It is a very personal thing to go through. In general. And then to have it play out on TV. And have your partner not be a part of the show,” said Aldjufrie. “You know, we want to protect their privacy. You are also going through the motions in real time. So there was definitely a lot of stress around that.”

She shared that she did occasionally feel like her loved ones were “coming for [her]” when they expressed their concern. The 35-year-old stated that while she was “defensive” in those moments, she believed her friends and family members “want the best for [her].”

Farrah Aldjufrie Shared That the Series, ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Has Helped Her be More Vulnerable

While speaking to television host Andrew Freund in March 2024, with her father, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, Aldjufrie shared that starring in “Buying Beverly Hills” has helped her be more vulnerable.

“I’ve always kept my cards close. I’ve always kind of dealt with things on my own. And the show has almost forced me to have certain conversations,” said the reality television personality.

She also stated that she has felt a sense of relief to from being more transparent about her feelings.

“I don’t know why I’ve been that way my whole life. Feeling kind of like that perfectionist and trying to portray a certain image, when the reality is we all go through so many things,” continued Aldjufrie.

Farrah Aldjufrie Discussed Her Parents’ Separation

During the March 18 E! News interview, Aldjufrie briefly mentioned Umansky’s separation from her mother, Kyle Richards. She stated she admired their nearly 30-year marriage, despite their recent relationship issues.

“Obviously, we’re in a different spot at the moment. But that does not take away the 27 years, 26 years of an amazing marriage. Amazing parents that kept our family so strong and so tight. So just because we’re in a different chapter, that’s still the takeaway,” stated the reality television personality.

Mauricio Umansky Spoke About Receiving Public Scrutiny Following His Separation

Umansky opened up about navigating his separation as a public figure during the March 18 interview with Freund. He stated that he believed his and Richards’ situation would not be unusual if they were not in the spotlight.

“I think most families and most people deal with this stuff. But they just don’t have the public eye. And the scrutiny on the top of that, right? So I think that’s what makes it the most difficult,” said the Agency CEO.

He also shared that he has managed criticism regarding his split through meditation and affirmations.

“I’ve also just from my perspective really just learned how to be much more vulnerable and much more emotional with myself,” continued Umansky. “I know that if I just allow my emotions to go through me, I feel much better. Way faster. And I can deal with almost anything.”