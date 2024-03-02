Kyle Richards Dishes on Reconciling With RHOBH Castmate Following Feud

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards opened up about reconciling with her castmate, Sutton Stracke, after a period of estrangement.

While filming an Amazon Live on February 29, a fan inquired if Richards and Stracke were “speaking” to each other. Richards replied that she and her RHOBH co-star recently accompanied her sister, Kathy Hilton, for dinner.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” said Richards. “And I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny.”

Sutton Stracke & Kyle Richards Had a Heated Moment During the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

The preview for the second part of the RHOBH season 13 reunion showed Stracke and Richards having a heated moment. Stracke stated that she was unhappy with Richards for suggesting she had a drinking problem and suffered from disordered eating. While Richards denied making comments about Stracke’s consumption of alcohol, she does believe Stracke does not consume much food.

Richards also stated she disliked comments Stracke made about her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. She said she did not owe her castmates specific details about her marriage.

Kyle Richards Explained Why She Took a Break From Sutton Stracke in a November 2023 Interview

Richards explained her decision to step away from her friendship with Stracke in a November 2023 interview on her friend and former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated that she took issue with comments Stracke made about her marriage in RHOBH season 13.

“I do like her. And we do have a genuine friendship. And she’s fun. And we make each other laugh. And I’m a sucker for someone who makes me laugh. And we just have fun together,” said Richards. “When she came at me about my marriage in this sort of, like, almost like I had done her wrong or something, I felt attacked. And cornered about my marriage. And on camera, by the way, instead of saying it off camera, saying, ‘Are you okay?'”

In addition, Richards did not appreciate when Stracke made a negative comment about the low ticket prices of Erika Jayne‘s Las Vegas residency in an October 2023 Page Six interview.

Sutton Stracke Said She Messaged Kyle Richards on Her Birthday

On the January 15 episode of “New York Living,” Stracke discussed her estrangement from Richards. She stated that Richards never told her that they “were taking a break,” but “kind of noticed that [they] weren’t talking.”

Stracke also shared that she messaged Richards on her 55th birthday in January 2024.

“She just had a birthday. And I did wish her a happy birthday and she responded back to me. So I think we will get back to a better place because we’ve been friends for like four years now, and she means a lot to me. And we’ll eventually smooth things out. But it takes time,” said Stracke.