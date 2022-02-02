Garcelle Beauvais Says Erika Jayne Offended Her

You don’t know what she deals with every night!

While hosting the February 1 episode of “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais explained why she unfollowed Erika Girardi while they filming a cast trip in Aspen for season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Beauvais’ explanation comes after a frenzy of rumors exploded on social media while the ladies were on the trip, with sources coming forward claiming that Girardi got into a big fight with many of the women. Sutton Stracke also unfollowed Girardi.

“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”





Beauvais continued, “Did I know it was going to cause world war three? Unfollowing someone is huge, apparently, because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal,’ but it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production and is expected to air sometime this spring.

Beauvais Almost Exited the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Last Season

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Beauvais revealed that she almost left the show after last season’s drama. During season 11 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” things got pretty explosive between all of the ladies after Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling money from his client’s settlement funds.

“I really thought about it,” Beauvais admitted to Entertainment Tonight about leaving the show. “Sutton really twisted my arm. I like doing it, it’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family, I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll go, we’ll keep going.”

Beauvais continued, explaining to the outlet that she has a new outlook while filming this season. “I’m not gonna come at you unless you come at me, so if you do, get ready, because I’m not playing anymore. No more Ms. Nice Guy!” Beauvais said.

Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That Girardi Was ‘Feeling Stronger’ on the Show This Season

If Girardi really did go off on the ladies during their cast trip to Aspen, it might be due to the fact that she is “feeling stronger” this season, according to Dorit Kemsley.

“I think she is in a better place,” Kemsley said about Girardi during the January 26 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”

Kemsley also added during the episode about Girardi, “She’s very open. She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her.”

