Carole Radziwill Makes New Claims About Ex-BFF Bethenny Frankel

During an appearance on the January 31 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill had a lot to say about her ex-best friend, Bethenny Frankel. While talking to host David Yontef, Radziwill claimed that Frankel “had access” to a group chat with the producers, showrunners, and field producers of “The Real Housewives of New York,” where they were able to talk about the scenes they were filming in real-time.

“She knew what was said in scenes that she wasn’t in,” Radziwill said about Frankel during the podcast. “We never knew that. So there was clearly some communication that was happening between her and production that wasn’t happening with the rest of us in production.”

Radziwill continued, “There was the feeling that it was unequal access to production. There’s this thing called, like, this story chain. … It was a group text with all the producers, and they would be, all the field producers would be texting what was going on in the scene as it was going on… I think [Frankel] had access to some version of that.”

Heavy has reached out to both Bravo and Frankel for comment.

Radziwill was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 5-10.

Radziwill Has Opened up About the Dynamics of Her Friendship With Frankel Before

During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Radziwill and Frankel had a major falling out after a number of disagreements. One disagreement included Frankel claiming that Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, had turned down an opportunity to work for her charity because it was unpaid. While speaking with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish in February 2021, Radziwill reflected on her past friendship with Frankel, explaining that there was “too much Bethenny” in the relationship.

“I think we developed sort of a genuine friendship,” Radziwill said about their friendship during the interview. “I think you know Bethenny- she’s high energy and she’s very strategic and she talks a lot, which was great because I wasn’t a big talker. So, you know in a friendship like that, I would listen, listen, listen, listen.”

“I think she was very… she liked the friendship the way it was. I think I said on the show, it was too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in that friendship,” Radziwill said. “There were definitely things that she did that any girl, any friend, would have been like… you know… very upset by.”

Radziwill continued, “I will say now I’m much more careful about who I spend time with. But I definitely do…cannot spend time with people who aren’t 100% straight and honest and real. And it does linger with me, like now I really stay away… like I can recognize narcissists like from a mile away. Like I just… I recognize these traits.”

Radziwill Will Not Return to the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ in the Future

Even though Radziwill has been open about her time on “The Real Housewives of New York,” it doesn’t seem like she’ll be back on the franchise anytime soon…or ever again, for that matter.

“No, I would not return,” Radziwill told HollywoodLife in January 2020. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show. It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

