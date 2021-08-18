Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Which RHOBH Cast Member She’s Not Speaking To

The cameras may be down, but the drama doesn’t take a break.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ladies haven’t been keeping quiet while the new season plays out. For sophomore Garcelle Beauvais, she has kept her distance from some of the ladies, and one in particular may be surprising. Beauvais revealed that she is not speaking with Dorit Kemsley, on an August 11 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop.

Earlier this year in May, Kemsley spoke with Access Hollywood where she was asked which of her costars she thinks is “acting a bit too much” and is “not being too authentic” this season. “Hmm, can I pass?” Kemsley initially responded. When the reporter told her no, the star finally answered, “Garcelle [Beauvais] for me.”

Beauvais seems as though she didn’t take Kemsley’s statement lightly. “I am an actress,” Beauvais said on Daily Pop. “I could do it but I’m not doing it. I haven’t spoken to her. I’ll see her at the reunion.”

The feud may be more surprising, considering Beauvais has conflicted with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna over the last two seasons. This season, Beauvais and Kemsley have looked to be getting along well, even spending some one-on-one bonding time together.

Beauvais Has Opened Up About Her Friendship With Rinna

Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends. But that all changed last season. Former cast member Brandi Glandville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville after sharing alleged text messages between Richards and Glanville.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards. The two have since tried to maneuver their friendship, with Beauvais assuring Rinna that she can move on, but she needs time.

“You know, we’re trying to figure it out,” Beauvais said on the same episode of Daily Pop. “We’re in a better place than we were before, but the season’s not over.” While they may still be working on their friendship, Beauvais joked that she won’t be in any of Rinna’s dancing Instagram videos anytime soon.

In another interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in May, Beauvais shared, “It was really hard to see her mistreatment of Denise, for a friend that she’s had for so long. And so we’re trying to figure it out as we go along, but slowly.”

Beauvais Recently Shaded Kemsley

The two may not be on talking terms, but that doesn’t mean they can’t throw in a shady comment every now and then. Beauvais posted a photo of her fish – who she named Dorit – for Kemsley’s birthday on July 14.

She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday @doritkemsley from your “InAuthentic” friend. hope your day is as FABULOUS as you are!!” Kemsley commented under the photo, “I’ll take it,” with a winky face emoji. Beauvais named her other fish Kyle before they had reconciled, but unfortunately Kyle died only after a few weeks.

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Shades Andy Cohen