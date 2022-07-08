Garcelle Beauvais Praises Her 3 Sons Amid RHOBH Controversy

Garcelle Beauvais’ family has been in the spotlight ever since she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2020, but the mom of three probably didn’t expect the attention her sons are getting in the show’s 12th season.

In a blog for People that was penned years before she joined the Bravo reality show, Beauvais wrote, “As parents, we try to protect our children from boo-boos and bullies. I think we should also try to protect them from adult drama and, more importantly, make sure they know it’s not their fault.”

Beauvais’ words came into play ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode, “Calamity Jayne,” which featured a bizarre interaction between Erika Jayne and two of Beauvais’ sons at the RHOBH star’s 55th birthday party. At the party, Jayne hit on Beauvais’ married eldest son and cursed at her 14-year-old.

Garcelle Beauvais Honored Her Sons with an Appreciation Post

Beauvais’ oldest son Oliver, 31, is from her marriage to Daniel Saunders, and she shares fraternal twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, with her second husband, Mike Nilon, according to People.

On July 5, 2022, Beauvais shared an “appreciation post” for her sons. In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Beauvais’ three boys posed together wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

“This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid,” the RHOBH star captioned the pic. “You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to commend Beauvais for raising such respectful sons. Several referenced the controversial exchange between Erika Jayne and the young men.

“You have an amazing family, and raised your sons with respect for others. Some of your cast mates could learn a lesson from you,” one fan wrote to Beauvais.

“Those boys were raised right! can’t say the same about some of your cast members,” another agreed.

“Jax handled that situation so well and did Oliver,” a third fan wrote. “At 14 I would’ve either cried or cussed somebody out. Bravo Garcelle!! Bravo Jax!”

“So true. Those boys were the best behaved people at the whole party. Says a lot!!” another viewer agreed.

Several RHOBH Cast Members Are Under Fire For Laughing About Erika Jayne’s Behavior Toward Beauvais’ Sons

In a shocking scene from the RHOBH episode episode “Calamity Jayne,” a drunken Erika Jayne was seen talking inappropriately to Beauvais’ sons Oliver and Jax at their mother’s 55th birthday party.

After Beauvais’ eldest son turned down the “Pretty Mess” singer’s attempts to seduce him, Jayne cursed at her co-star’s 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon. “Get the f*** out of here,” she told the teen as he gathered flowers from the party table. “Get the f*** out of here before you get in trouble.”

The teen looked confused as he noted that he was “violated for grabbing flowers.”

In another scene from the episode posted by Queens of Bravo, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were seen laughing about the incident with their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley.

The group agreed to give Jayne a “pass” for her behavior amid the ongoing divorce and legal drama that has consumed her life since 2020, but fans are not giving any of them a pass. The backlash has been fierce as fans question how grown adults could laugh off Jayne’s treatment of Beauvais’ sons.

In an interview with Metro, Richards explained that she meant no disrespect to Beauvais’ kids.

“I was laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior as one does sometimes,” Richards said. “Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child especially. I laugh sometimes at the wrong moments, but it wasn’t about Garcelle and her son, it was about Erika.”

“I’m a mom of four daughters. I think if I had obviously seen it – because I only saw it actually last night on Instagram, that clip – I would have a different reaction,” the RHOBH veteran added.

