Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Didn’t Like RHOBH Co-Star At First

Garcelle Beauvais spoke out about her friendship with Sutton Stracke—and shared details on why they weren’t friends early on.

Beauvais and Stracke joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 10 in 2020, and the two didn’t know each other at first. They also didn’t like each other.

Speaking on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast on April 16, 2024, Beauvais revealed why she was wary of her future Bravo bestie and admitted she was jealous of her lifestyle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Stracke Knew Garcelle Beauvais Didn’t Like Her From the Jump

On “Hot Mic,” host Alex Baskin asked about Beauvais and Stracke’s first impressions of one another. “She didn’t like me,” Stracke responded, to which Beauvais agreed.

“I didn’t,” Beauvais admitted. “Because what I had heard was that she was a New York socialite, she hadn’t worked in 17 years. I have nothing in common with that. ‘I haven’t worked in 17 years?’ I’d love a man to tell me not to work for 17 years!”

“So, I thought, you know, whatever,” Beauvais said. “And she came in the car, and she was like, ‘Oh, my kids told me that I should work.’ And I just thought, oh, OK.”

When Stracke joined RHOBH, she was four years out from her split from wealthy businessman Christian Stracke. The exes share three children who were all minors at the time of their split. According to Reality Tea, Christian reportedly settled to pay Sutton $300,000 per month for life and an additional $50,000 per month in child support. He also reportedly set up a multi-million-dollar trust for their children, Philip, Porter, and James.

Baskin noted that Stracke and Beauvais were both brought onto RHOBH by Lisa Rinna and that they “ended up connecting through being on the show together” as divorced single mothers.

“I thought we had a lot in common,” Stracke noted. “I think when we had our first like one-on-one date and Garcelle had the nerve to ask me ‘Where do you get all your money?’”

Stracke said she wasn’t offended by Beauvais’ personal question. “I was like, ‘Okay I’m glad somebody’s finally going to ask me something of content.’ Because no one had really [gotten to know me].”

“My response, I was like, ‘Why do you gotta ask that?’ And we started laughing,” she added.

Sutton Stracke Ripped Garcelle Beauvais’ NYFW Move

RHOBH fans were introduced to Stracke and Beauvais in the season 10 premiere episode titled “The Crown isn’t So Heavy.” In the episode, Kyle Richards’ Kyle X Shahida fashion line brought the cast to New York Fashion Week.

On “Hot Mic,” Stracke recalled that her first impression of Beauvais was that “she wanted a sandwich at a fashion show.” Beauvais explained that she was offered nuts during the show but asked for a sandwich and fries instead.

“We’re front row,” Stracke said. “Who’s eating a sandwich? So, I was thinking to myself, who orders a sandwich front row of New York Fashion Week? Garcelle!”

Sutton Stracke Said Kyle Richards Took Her Under Her Wing When She 1st Joined RHOBH

While Stracke and Beauvais weren’t friends right away, Stracke said Kyle Richards was welcoming. Speaking on “Hot Mic,” Stracke said, “In the very beginning was Kyle took me under her wing. Like, first season…took me under her wing, and kind of made sure I was OK. And so, then I thought I was in a safe place.”

“You know, we’re friends to the bone. I would do anything for this person. And I would…family comes to mind,” she said.

But Stracke noted that things changed in season 13. “Last season, I didn’t understand what was happening when she was coming at me a little bit,” she said. “And it hurt my feelings a lot. I didn’t [understand] what– did I do to you?

Strcake admitted she and Richards “push each other’s buttons.” “We hurt each other a lot this season,” she said. “And you know, people say no regrets. I regret a few things that I’ve said. But I also think I was, I had grown up a lot and I’d had enough. I just had enough.”

While filming RHOBH season 13, Richards was experiencing marital problems with her husband Mauricio Umansky . By the end of the season, Richards and Umansky separated . Stracke, meanwhile, was going through issues with her ex as he moved to London and wanted to take their youngest son, James, with him.

“I think there was a moment where both me and Kyle, we were going through personal things in our lives at the same time,” Stracke said on “Hot Mic.” “And we took it out on each other. Simultaneously. I had no idea what she was going through. And she really didn’t understand what was happening to me. And it was easy to use each other as punching bags.”