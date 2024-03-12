Sutton Stracke Says She Doesn’t Think She’ll Speak to RHOBH Star in the Future

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sutton Stracke is sharing her thoughts about her castmate, Annemarie Wiley.

During a March 11 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ” hosted by CJ Sykes, Stracke briefly mentioned her relationship with Wiley, who joined the Bravo series during its 13th season. As fans are aware, Wiley continually questioned Stracke’s claim that her narrow esophagus caused her difficulty eating. Stracke stated that she has not been in contact with Wiley after the season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024. When Sykes asked if she will think speak to her “in the future,” Stracke shrugged before replying, “No.”

Annemarie Wiley Discussed Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke in February 2024

While speaking to E! News in February 2024, Wiley stated she regretted her comments about Stracke’s esophagus.

“I have nothing but regrets. I have apologized to Sutton. Both privately and publicly. And it is something that I wish I had never even talked about. Nothing that I should have brought up. I should have left it alone,” said the nurse anesthesiologist.

When asked if she would consider becoming Stracke’s friend in the future, Wiley replied that she enjoys her sense of humor.

“I want to get to know her better. I want to spend more time with her,” said Wiley.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Recent Meeting With Kyle Richards

During the March 11 interview with CJ Sykes, Stracke mentioned her relationship with her castmate Kyle Richards. She stated that following a period of estrangement, she and Richards are in a better place. The Georgia native shared that she met Richards for a meal. Stracke also said that she and Richards did not discuss RHOBH during their dinner.

“We have fun together. I think we both just wanted to do that and enjoy an evening together,” said Stracke.

Richards mentioned her dinner with Stracke during her February 29 Amazon Live.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” said Richards.

She also suggested she was ready to move on from her issues with Stracke.

“I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy [Hilton] joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny,” continued Richards.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Break From Sutton Stracke

Richards explained her decision to take a break from Stracke in a November 2023 interview on former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated that she was unhappy with the comments Stracke made about her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in RHOBH season 13.

“I do like her. And we do have a genuine friendship. And she’s fun. And we make each other laugh. And I’m a sucker for someone who makes me laugh. And we just have fun together,” said Richards. “When she came at me about my marriage in this sort of, like, almost like I had done her wrong or something, I felt attacked. And cornered about my marriage. And on camera, by the way, instead of saying it off camera, saying, ‘Are you okay?’”