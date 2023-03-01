Garcelle Beauvais Claps Back at Lisa Rinna’s ‘Work’ Comment

Garcelle Beauvais is all “good” without Lisa Rinna. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her former castmate in an interview on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show on February 28, 2023.

During the interview, Beauvais was asked how she feels about a “Rinna-less” RHOBH season. The Rinna Beauty Founder announced her exit from the Bravo reality show in January 2023 after eight seasons.

“I’m good. I’m good. I’m so good, period,” Beauvais said on the “Sherri” show when asked about filming the show without Rinna.

“You know what, I’m gonna give her credit she definitely came on the show and made her mark,” Beauvais added of Rinna. “But now it’s time for new.”

Shepherd then noted that Rinna has said that Beauvais will have to “show up and work” this season.

“B*** I’ve been showing up,” Beauvais replied. “I’ve been showing up, that’s why me and Sutton [Stracke] are considered the favorites.”

Beauvais added that the cast, which also includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, is going to ”have fun” this season.

Fans Reacted to Garcelle Beauvais’ Comments About Lisa Rinna

Beauvais’ comments referenced Rinna’s January 2023 tell-all with Interview magazine, during which she named Beauvais and Stracke as two former co-stars who were going to have a “tough” time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” without her around.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna said in the interview. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work.”

Rinna questioned who is going to do “all the work” following her exit from the show. She noted that Richards worries too much about being “liked” and that Minkoff is “too young” to be the main pot stirrer. “Unfortunately, they don’t have much to give,” Rinna added of her former co-stars, noting that it will take a lot for Beauvais and Stracke to fill her shoes as a “villain.”

“They just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created,” she added.

Fans reacted to say that Beauvais doesn’t have to be a villain to be a great Housewife.

“Just because Garcelle isn’t a bully doesn’t mean she doesn’t show up. She calls out right and wrong in a classy way,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Just because she didn’t exaggerate a story to insane levels doesn’t mean G isn’t showing up,” another agreed.

“Rinna started the mess so Garcelle finished- don’t start none won’t be none,” another chimed in.

Lisa Rinna Has Butted Heads With Garcelle Beauvais

Rinna never really had a smooth ride with Beauvais. While she hosted a birthday dinner for her at her house In season 11, Rinna also called out the actress for not repeatedly thanking her husband, Harry Hamlin, for making his famous Bolognese sauce for her.

In July 2022, Rinna was in hot water after posting an Instagram story referencing Beauvais. According to Today, Rinna posted and deleted a statement that claimed, “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls***. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

She also advised “triggered” followers to watch “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” a comment that did not go over well with stars Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan.

According to Us Weekly, Rinna later blamed her reckless social media posting on grief over her mom, Lois Rinna’s, 2021 death.

“I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you,” Rinna wrote to her followers in an apologetic message at the time.

