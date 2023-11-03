RHOBH Fans Praise Garcelle Beauvais For ‘Classy’ Move on WWHL

Andy Cohen posed a burning question to two Real Housewives stars, and they answered him loud and clear.

On the November 1, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen’s guests were Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and Alexia Nepola (“The Real Housewives of Miami”).

The duo’s guest stint came on the night of “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 6 premiere. Beauvais sat in the first seat to Cohen’s left, while Nepola sat in the second seat farther away from the Bravo host. But that’s not how things ended.

Near the end of the show, Cohen asked the two if it matters to them which seat they are seated in at the Bravo clubhouse, prompting an impromptu game of musical chairs.

Garcelle Beauvais Gave Up Her Clubhouse Seat For Alexia Nepola

Late into the WWHL episode, Cohen posed a question to Beauvais and Nepola. “Do you come here thinking it matters where you are sitting?” he asked. When Nepola covered her mouth in shock, Cohen continued. “No, I’m curious. I always am interested because I know a lot of people do [care],” he said.

“Does it matter to you?” he asked Beauvais, who quickly responded, “No.”

But Nepola begged to differ. “I’m just saying because I love being next to you, because I like you so much,” she told Cohen. “I always look forward to coming here and I thought, tonight is my premiere night. And it’s always feel like Miami is like the stepchildren.”

As Cohen made a sad face, Beauvais got up and traded seats with Nepola.

“She’s the best,” Nepola said of the RHOBH star. “This is why I love her. She is a class act.”

Cohen noted that there are only two seats in the WWHL studio and all of the guests are “equal.”

“We are all equal but, I always feel like Miami we’re like [stepchildren],” Nepola said. She also told Cohen that he is not the “problem,” but is instead “the solution” to the issue. “I just want to be close to you. For real, I am talking from my heart,” she added.

Beauvais then gave an update from her new chair. “It’s weird being in this seat,” she cracked.

Beauvais stayed put in the second seat for the remainder of the show. On the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” she remained seated in the second seat in the Clubhouse.

Viewers reacted in the comment section to note that fans always notice who is sitting where. “First chair has always mattered,” one fan commented. “Started with the Johnny Carson Show,” another agreed.

“I mean Garcelle has worked with will smith Jamie fox Luther vandross why shouldn’t she have 1st seat who is Alexia?” another fan wrote. “A RHOM OG at the clubhouse on premiere night…” another replied.

“It was so sweet of Garcelle to switch seats, but Alexia is right – she did deserve first chair. It’s #RHOM Night and Alexia has been a housewife since 2011!” came another comment.

Much Was Made of the Seating Placement For the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reunion

The WWHL studio isn’t the only place where seats matter. Bravolebrities have long placed an emphasis on the seating chart for the Real Housewives reunions.

Fans had a lot to say about the RHONY season 14 seating chart in September 2023. Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank flanked Cohen, while Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield sat further down.

Taank boasted about her first seat status from the audience on “Watch What Happens Live.” After Whitfield described Taank as “forgettable,” she replied, “Andy, I was to your right, wasn’t I?”

Cohen has noted that the reunion seating is a big deal. “Some people are very concerned with where they are sitting at a reunion,” he once admitted to Bravo TV.com.

