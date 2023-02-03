Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Shares Big News

Teresa Giudice’s oldest daughter Gia Giudice has a new job. On January 30, 2023, Gia Giudice was introduced as the newest member to join the team at Martinez Immigration firm.

“You’re never going to guess who I just hired. The next generation. Get ready to welcome Gia Giudice to our team,” virtual immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez captioned a TikTok video. She shared the same video on Instagram with the caption, “What? Like it’s hard?”

“We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia,” the caption continued.

Kathleen Martinez is a virtual immigration attorney who specializes in immigration services in all 50 states, according to her Instagram bio. Martinez Immigration firm is equipped to help clients with a number of services, including citizenship, naturalization, passport services, and more, according to the firm’s official website.

Heavy reached out to rep Dominique Enchinton with Dominton Talent House for a comment.

“Gia is doing legitimate casework and Kathleen says she is absolutely killing it! Kathleen is basically taking Gia under her wing and giving her important tasks so that she can dive in and really learn how the immigration system works. She is working on green card applications, interview preparation, removal defense applications, client communication, and everything in between. She is also dabbling in content creation for the firm’s social media. Kathleen and her team have welcomed Gia with open arms and she is thriving in this new journey,” Enchinton told Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathleen Martinez Said That Gia Giudice ‘Wants to Help Immigrants’

In the comments section of her TikTok, Martinez said that Gia Giudice wanted to get involved with the firm because she “wants to help immigrants more than people realize.”

“Her heart is so big for that,” Martinez wrote. Gia Giudice’s father Joe Giudice was deported to Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence, according to Us Weekly. He lived in Italy for a short amount of time before moving to the Bahamas, making it a bit easier for his four daughters to come visit him– plus, being in the same time zone made communication much easier.

Joe Giudice currently has an active immigration case, according to his ex-wife. On the December 21, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Teresa Giudice said that the whole family has been involved in trying to get her ex back to The States — even her new husband Louie Ruelas has offered to help.

“We’re working on that right now,” Teresa Giudice told her co-host Melissa Pfeister. “Joe is talking to an attorney, and the girls are in the process of writing letters, because they have to submit them, of why they want their father to come back to this country,” she shared.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t know if things will work out, but she does have hope. “Never say never,” she said.

Gia Giudice Received a Great Deal of Support From Her Family & From Fans

After the announcement was made on social media, Gia Giudice received a lot of support. Many people took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her on her new role.

“Congratulations!! You look amazing! Super proud of you,” Ruelas commented on the post.

“Gia really is moving up in life! Everyone around her should be proud of her accomplishments. She’s truly a star,” a fan wrote.

“This is amazing!!! Congratulations on all your hard work and success,” someone else added.

“We have all literally watched Gia grow up and I couldn’t be more proud!!!!” another comment read.

