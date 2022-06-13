Fans Ripped Real Housewives Star’s Fashion & Said She ‘Needs a Stylist’

Gizelle Bryant and her “Real Housewives of Potomac” are currently in Mexico and are filming for season 7 of RHOP according to reports and they’ve been sharing photos and videos of their time there.

A recent video posted to TikTok by Bryant was widely shared on social media as fans roasted the Bravo star for both her dancing and her outfit. The short video showed Bryant in a camo dress dancing to the song “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. The RHOP star captioned the post, “Doing my #DestinyChild in my camo.” Here is the video:

Shortly after Bryant posted the TikTok, it was picked up on other social media platforms as fans reacted to her video.

Fans Roasted the RHOP Star for Both Her Moves & Her Fashion Choice

Many RHOP fans made their feelings about Bryant’s video clear directly in the comments of her TikTok, with one person writing, “why she dressed like 2006?” Another wrote, “The fits are never correct,” while someone else said, “Rhythmless Nation.”

The clip was also shared on Instagram, where someone commented, “I wonder if she just searched for ‘camo dress’ on Amazon.” Another said, “Omg the skirt is baddddd.” Another agreed, “What is that skirt? Jeez she just cant dress huh.” Someone else said, “She must be actively trying to dress poorly at this point.” One person laughed, “Lmao This ain’t it.” Someone commented, “Literally the worst dressed housewife.”

The video also circulated on Facebook, where someone posted it with the title, “Ok…. Gizelle,” along with a crying laughing emoji. One person commented, “idk wtf shes wearing but I love my girl Gizelle.” Another wrote, “shes BeYAWNce right now bless her heart.” Someone pointed out her heels and said, “What with the Smurfet shoes.”

Someone else wrote, “Omg the worst dancing.” Another wrote, “Giselle please hire a real fashion consultant. My goodness.” Someone commented, “Bless her NON dancing heart.” Another took issue with both her clothes and her moves, “Her dancing is like her clothes horrible.”

Many people commented on Bryant’s style, with one person writing, “She really holding on to that worst dressed Housewife title strong huh … girl get your wardrobe together!” Another added, “At this point Gizzy Is trolling us with these fashions.” Someone else said, “Lord she needs a stylist.” Another agreed, “She’s so beautiful to me but she needs a stylist so bad lol.” Someone said, “Lord if she don’t fire that stylist smh.”

Bryant Recently Shaded RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Bryant recently threw some shade toward Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave after the RHOBH alum posted on May 24 that her podcast with Tamra Judge, “Two Ts in a Pod,” was the “most listened to housewives podcast.”

Bryant and her RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon addressed her post on their own podcast, “Reasonably Shady,” in June 2022. Bryant said she wasn’t a fan of Arroyave’s Instagram post, saying, “Tamra and Teddi, y’all failed to say that y’all are the most listened to non-Housewives podcast. Former. Ex. And yes, I’m being shady.”

Dixon said she wasn’t sure where the “statistic” came from as Bryant added, “I’m going to have to pull some iHeartRadio numbers ladies because what y’all saying ain’t true. And for the record, the challenge is on.” She added:

I kind of got offended. A little bit. For those of you who don’t know, Tamra used to be on the ‘Real Housewives of OC.’ Teddi Mellencamp was on ‘Beverly Hills’ and actually I like these two ladies. And don’t get me wrong Tamra – all due respect you were on ‘OC’ for like 12, 13, 14 years. All due respect. Teddi you were on ‘Beverly Hills’ for four minutes so we’re not even really counting you, yes I’m being shady. But come on now y’all you’re going to just ignore Robin and Gizelle?

