‘Real Housewives’ Stars Mourn Unimaginable Death of Co-Star’s Child

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, the son of Slade Smiley and stepson of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi, Grayson Smiley died. Slade Smiley’s ex Michelle Arroyo shared the news on Instagram.

“I’m heart broken to share that my sweet Gray passed away Sunday night. It was very unexpected,” Arroyo captioned a post uploaded on February 7, 2023. Grayson was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in 2006, according to a website called “Amazing Gray” where his mom used to post updates on her son’s health journey.

Grayson was a miracle patient who far outlived the prognosis for his type of tumor. He died at the age of 22.

Rossi shared a touching tribute to her stepson shortly after Arroyo uploaded her post. “We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray,” she wrote. Dozens of comments came pouring in, including many from Rossi’s Bravo family.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Smiley Family Received Condolences From Several ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Past & Present

Rossi’s post quickly filled up with condolences and comments from other “Real Housewives” stars offering their love and support during this difficult time.

“I am SO SO sorry to hear this. Sending love and light to all of you,” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“NO! Omg! I am SO sorry to hear this! Sending prayers, love and comfort to you, Slade, his mother, the rest of the family and all who loved his beautiful soul here on earth and beyond,” former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita commented.

“When you told me, my soul ached for you and Slade. I know how much you both loved him. You are always in my prayers. May God grant you peace, understanding and renewed joy. I love you so much,” Phaedra Parks from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” added.

“I’m so sad to hear this. Peace be with you all,” Rossi’s former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson said.

“So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and Slade. Heaven has another angel,” read a comment from former RHOBH star Camille Meyer (nee Grammer).

Several other Bravo stars, including Andy Cohen, Kelly Dodd, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Alex McCord, also commented on Rossi’s post.

Gretchen Rossi Shared Another Post About Grayson Smiley

On February 8, 2023, Rossi uploaded some of the fond memories that she has of Grayson to Instagram. “We love you Gray,” she captioned her post, adding a broken heart emoji.

The first video in the carousel shows Grayson playing with Rossi and Slade Smiley’s daughter, Skylar. In another video, Grayson and Skylar are amused by a talking Minion stuffed toy. In a still photo, the siblings shared a sweet moment sitting on the edge of a bed; Grayson had his arm around Skylar while someone snapped a pic.

“We cannot say thank you enough to our friends and family (which includes all of you on here) for the hundreds of messages, DM’s, texts, and emails. Thank you to our dear friends for the flowers, and food & offers to help with sky. It all means so very much during this very difficult time,” Rossi wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 8, 2023.

A Memorial Fund has been started via GoFundMe for those who wish to contribute. The money donated will help Arroyo with medical expenses and funeral costs. Any overage will be donated to the Amazing Gray Foundation.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for the Captain, my sweet Angel Gray. I’m so lost without him, he was my beacon and we were best side by side. We’ve received thousands of messages, texts and calls from around the globe showing me how much Peace and Love he shared with the world,” Arroyo captioned an Instagram post on February 8, 2023.

