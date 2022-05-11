Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna’s Age Difference: How Old Are They?

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in March 2022. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars, who have two grown daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, were known as a jaw-dropping Hollywood duo when they first started dating in the 1990s. Rinna even once joked that they shared the same shag hairstyle when they first met. “We’re narcissistic, we fell for each other,” she said.

Besides their kids and their careers as actors, the two do not have much in common. In 2021, Hamlin told People that the secret to his long marriage to Rinna is that they are “diametrically opposite.”

“I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons,” he said.

Rinna also addressed the couple’s differences in an interview with E! News. “We’re so opposite,” she said. “We have nothing in common—and I truly mean that. Like, zero…He’s into rockets and astrophysics. I’m into shopping.”

The two also have a fairly large age gap between them.

Harry Hamlin is 12 Years older Than Lisa Rinna

In July 2021, Rinna celebrated her 58th birthday by posing in a white one-piece swimsuit and oversized Tom Ford sunglasses. “This is what 58 looks like,” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Fans may not realize that her husband Harry is a full 12 years her senior. On October 30, 2021, Hamlin turned 70 years old, per IMDb.

Of the age gap between her and Hamlin, Rinna once said she never had an interest in younger men. “I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said of the age difference between her and her husband, per E! News. “I have never been attracted to younger guys. I haven’t dated them, let’s say.”

Hamlin looks younger than his age. While speaking with Interview magazine, the former “L.A. Law” star was asked by Andy Cohen “what potion” he takes to stay so youthful looking. “I don’t take any supplements,” Hamlin revealed. “I started taking vitamins maybe a month ago. I got a bottle of Centrum Silver, and I’ve taken four or five of those.”

He also shut down talk of using Botox or fillers, saying he is “au naturel.” “I’ve never done anything like that,” Hamlin said of cosmetic procedures.

Hamlin Didn’t Love the Fact that His Daughter Amelia’s Ex Was 18 Years Older Than Her

While Rinna and Hamlin’s relationship worked out, the actor wasn’t thrilled when his youngest daughter Amelia dated Scott Disick a few years ago. The “Keeping with the Kardashians” alum dated Amelia Hamlin when she was 18 years old and he was 36.

“My feelings about it, I must confess: The issue that’s the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd,” Hamlin said of the situation during a 2021 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” per Today.

But according to Inside Hook, Hamlin was significantly older than several of his exes. The actor was six years older than his first wife, Laura Johnson, the outlet noted, and 12 years older than wife No. 2, Nicollette Sheridan, who is Rinna’s age. Hamlin was also on the other side of the scenario when he had a fling with Ursula Andress at age 29, when she was 44. The romance produced a son, Dimitri, in 1980.

