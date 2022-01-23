Fans Slam Heather Dubrow & Her Husband for Flaunting ‘Their Wealth’

After departing from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2016, Heather Dubrow became a cast member again for its sixteenth season. Throughout season 16, the television personality has allowed audiences to get a look at her mansion, which she shares with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, and their four children, Max, Nicholas, Collette, and Katarina. For instance, in season 16, episode 2, the 53-year-old hosted an ill-fated dinner party, catered by Nobu, at her estate. Later in the episode, she revealed to her husband that the cost of the event was $36,000.

On January 21, 2022, a Reddit user shared that they believed “[t]he Dubrow’s came back just to flex their wealth” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I can’t stand the Dubrows, full disclosure. But It feels to me that they came back just for clout or to flex their wealth. It almost feels condescending to the other cast. It’s patronising and makes me annoyed and cringe at the same time. Every look or smile Heather does is just always looks pretentious,” read a portion of the post.

The Reddit user also asked if other “RHOC” fans had similar views regarding the Dubrows.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Dubrows

Quite a few Reddit users shared their opinions about the Dubrows in the post’s comments section.

“I think they also came back for the fame and to accumulate even more wealth. They both have enormous egos and are the founders, presidents, and sole members of their fan club,” wrote one viewer.

“Me too….I’ve gone back and forth on the Dubrows over the years but it’s unwatchable. when most of BH was rich, part of the allure of that franchise was lifestyle porn but it’s different when one cast member has such a different tier of wealth …and then is so condescending and needing to flaunt it…it’s like full episodes of $25k sunglasses talk from someone who thinks she is the epitome of class … ugh,” agreed another.

“This is the first seaons [sic] I skip. I can’t stomach those 2. Cringe cringe cringe. They scare me a little bit too with their creepy eyes,” chimed in a different Reddit user.

Some commenters shared that they specifically had an issue with Heather’s expensive dinner party.

“30 grand wasted of nobu but many people losing their jobs from the pandemic,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Don’t forget about when she casually mentioned how much her sushi party cost her. So tacky,” commented a different person.

“They absolutely came back to flex their wealth and it’s not landing like it did previously. Lots of people are struggling and it’s actually repulsive to throw away that much food and brag about your house. She doesn’t realize this because she’s out of touch,” added a third commenter.

Some Reddit users, however, shared that they enjoyed Heather’s presence on the show.

“I mean, does anyone appear on Housewives for noble reasons? They’re all flaunting something and trying to make money. I like Heather because I think she’s funny & she fights like a b****, not like a vicious moron,” asserted a fan.

“I’m glad she’s back! I want to see more of their wealth! More more more! Spend money!” added another commenter.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Starring on ‘RHOC’ Again

During a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Heather discussed her decision to star on “RHOC” again. She explained that she wanted to showcase how her family interacts with each other. The Bravo personality noted that she specifically was interested in members of the LGBTQ community seeing her daughter, Max’s journey as a young bisexual woman.

“When Max came out as bisexual a couple years ago, the amount of love and support we got for her was so amazing but also like the comments and people who didn’t do it well and had negative situations with their children or with their parents, I thought okay, so we’ve got these four kids and they are different genders, different sexualities and wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people,” stated the 53-year-old.

