Heather Dubrow Responds to Gina Kirschenheiter Revealing Their Text Exchange

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” In the interview, the “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host mentioned that Kirschenheiter publicly disclosed she received unhappy messages from Dubrow. Dubrow seemed bothered by the 39-year-old’s choice to mention their text message exchange.

“You know what, I guess nothing’s private anymore,” said the “Jenny” actress.

Dubrow also explained she had shared with Kirschenheiter that she did not appreciate some of her comments in RHOC season 17, episode 1, via text.

“See this is what I didn’t understand. What happened was, I had watched the first episode and I thought she made some pretty outrageous comments and I texted her like, ‘Woah, that was a lot,’” said the reality television star.

She then said she and Kirschenheiter were able to move past the issue.

“And we worked through it. And it’s a hard thing because you live your life, it’s filmed, and this was, you know, this was all filmed a year ago. And so we’re all in very different places at this point, and then you have to watch it, and you get upset all over again and all that kind of thing. But I was really proud of how we were texting and talking,” stated Dubrow.

She also suggested she was confused by Kirschenheiter’s decision to publicly mention their text messages. The mother of four stated that she believed “everything was fine” between her and her co-star.

“I wouldn’t have told everyone that we had texted about that. I’m not sure why everything needs to go out there,” said Dubrow.

In addition, she stated that she does not feel angry that Kirschenheiter brought up her texts, as her messages were not “so private or so salacious.” Dubrow noted, however, that they have not recently been in communication.

Gina Kirschenheiter Spoke About Heather Dubrow’s Text in July 2023

While recording a July 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Kirschenheiter spoke about Dubrow’s text messages. She stated that the “Jenny” actress expressed disappointment because she disliked Kirschenheiter’s comments about her in RHOC season 17, episode 1, which aired on June 7.

“She texted me right after the first episode aired and she was like ‘I’m disappointed in you and your comments that you made’ and I was like ‘Hmmm,’ but I was like, ‘Well, just wait if you are pissed now, we are pretty much not friends anymore,’” stated the RHOC star.

Kirschenheiter stated that Dubrow refrained from messaging her back for a while. The 39-year-old said once Dubrow saw more RHOC season 17 episodes, she seemed to regret sending her initial text messages.

“She reached back out to me and I think she felt really bad. And you know, she actually, like, apologized,” stated the New York native.

The mother of three also stated that she told Dubrow they should discuss their issues before they intensify.

“I’m like ‘Also if something else comes up that it bothers you, let’s just be open to the idea that, like, we can talk about it, but, like, we can still be friends,’” stated Kirschenheiter.

Kirschenheiter also mentioned Dubrow’s texts in a July 2023 interview with the “Everything Iconic” podcast. The 39-year-old said that “at the beginning of this season, [Dubrow] was texting her, like, ‘I was hurt by some of the stuff you were saying.'”

Heather Dubrow Has Had Issues With Tamra Judge

Dubrow has had a fair share of issues with other RHOC season 17 stars. For instance, she and her castmate, Tamra Judge, are currently at odds. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow stated that she was unhappy with how Judge privately talked about her on RHOC.

“Every episode I watch — I thought we were great through most of these periods of time, and every single episode, in her confessional, or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her and it’s upsetting,” said Dubrow.

The reality television star clarified that she is “in communication” with Judge, despite their disagreements. Judge also shared that she misses her friendship with Dubrow in a July 2023 interview with E! News.

“You know, part of me kind of misses her,” said Judge. “I think Heather is a good person. She’s a good person, she’s a great mom.”

Judge made similar comments about Dubrow in a July 2023 interview with “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes. She stated that she and Dubrow can move past their problems.

“We’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.