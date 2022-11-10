Real Housewife ‘Desperate’ to Switch to RHOBH: Report

The cast for the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not yet been announced, but there have been plenty of rumors about who is staying – and who is going.

Following a rocky season 12, there have been rumors of a potential cast shakeup. While no casting decisions have been made official yet, a source told Us Weekly that producers are “taking the fan backlash” against Lisa Rinna into consideration. “There have also been talks about bringing back Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump,” the insider added, per Reality Blurb.

And there are also rumors that a star from another Housewives franchise wants to switch over to Beverly Hills.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Claims That ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Heather Dubrow is ‘Desperate’ to Make a Move to RHOBH

Heather Dubrow has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for seven seasons, but a source claims she’s ready to switch her work zip code.

An insider told Radar Online that Dubrow is “desperate” to turn in her orange for a RHOBH diamond because she thinks “she’d be a better fit” with the Beverly Hills cast mates. “She just thinks she’s a class above her O.C. castmates, Tamra Judge included,” the source dished.

In addition to Rinna, the most recent cast of RHOBH included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Fans reacted to the story about Dubrow, with some predicting that the RHOBH ladies “would eat her alive.”

“Heather is naturally irritating! She would clash so hard with the Kyle!” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I think that Erika and Rinna would eat her up and spit her out!! They are rough,” another agreed.

But others thought it would be a great move for Dubrow and her doctor husband, Terry.

“She has nothing in common with the OC women,” one fan wrote. “Their social circles, tax brackets and lifestyles are completely different from hers. Heather is caviar and the others are cat food. I hope she gets the diamond. Perfect match.”

Heather Dubrow Recently Moved to the Beverly Hills Area & She Is Friends With Several RHOBH Stars

The Dubrows recently sold their 22,000 square-foot Newport Beach, Orange County mansion for $55 million, according to People. Dubrow posted a final photo of her and her husband outside their former mansion with the caption, “Walking into our next chapter like ….” She also posted the hashtag #newadventures.

During an October 2022 episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast, the Bravo star said that despite her house sale, she planned to “stay in the area” of Newport Beach. “I never said we were moving to L.A!” she said.

But Dubrow recently bought a place about 50 miles from her previous pad, in the Century City area of Los Angeles. In late October 2022, a source told People that the couple was still living in Orange County and that the Los Angeles penthouse won’t be their main home base.

“They bought in L.A. and are building [a home] in Idaho,” the insider said. “They missed L.A. a lot so it will be good to have something there.”

The L.A. house purchase had some questioning if Dubrow was eyeing a spot on RHOBH, and it turns out she does have some friends on the cast of the rival Bravo show.

In December 2021, Dubrow told E! News that she feels that the Real Housewives women are “all in a sorority together, bonded by common experiences” and she named Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna as two of her closest friends from the Beverly Hills franchise.

Of her RHOBH friendships, Dubrow told Entertainment Tonight, “Garcelle and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa Rinna], and I have known each other.”

According to BravoTV.com, Beauvais even attended a Super Bowl party at Dubrow’s house earlier this year.

As for talk of that RHOBH move, Dubrow dropped another teaser. “I do enjoy diamonds — let’s be clear,” she said to ET. “We’ll see where the wind takes us.”

