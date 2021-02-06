Jeff Lewis Trashes Braunwyn Windham-Burke

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, former Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis went after Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke…and he did not hold back.

While on Watch What Happens Live, two fans asked Lewis his opinions on the recent Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. While recapping his thoughts on the season, Lewis slammed Burke. “I’m not a fan of Braunwyn,” Lewis revealed during the episode. “I think she’s incredibly unlikeable. I think there was one storyline after another with her this season. I was wondering, ‘How much of this is real? How much of this is staged.’”

Lewis continued, explaining that he felt like there was “tension” between Burke and the other women on the show. “I mean, those women hate her,” Lewis said. “But then again, so does her husband. She does not treat him well at all.”

Jeff Lewis Is Good Friends With Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star

Even though Lewis may dislike one Real Housewives of Orange County star, he’s actually very close with another, and that is Shannon Beador. Beador has often posed for photos alongside Lewis on his Instagram page, and has also appeared multiple times on Lewis’ radio show, Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Lewis is also friends with another former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge. In December 2020, Judge also appeared on Lewis’ radio show.

Jeff Lewis Has Weighed in on Other ‘Real Housewives’ Controversies Before

While he may have blasted Burke on Watch What Happens Live, this is not the first time that Lewis has weighed in on the various Real Housewives franchises. In February 2020, he shared his theory on why both Judge and Vicki Gunvalson got fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County during an episode of his radio show.

“I think it’s all about money [and] that advertisers are not paying what they used to,” Lewis explained at the time, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “I don’t think it’s as profitable as it was and I think they have to go through and they have to cost-cut.”

In 2017, Lewis also feuded with former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Heather Dubrow. According to the Daily Mail, the feud started after Lewis called Dubrow out publicly on Watch What Happens Live for being rude to the wait staff at a party. Dubrow then had an interview with Access Hollywood and claimed that Lewis had body-shamed her. However, Lewis maintains that that wasn’t true.

“She’s not a good person and I’ll tell you why,” Lewis said about Dubrow during a 2017 appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, according to Reality Blurb. “I’ve had disagreements with Housewives before, but I’ve been able to get over them. I’ve been able to talk them through and apologize, the whole thing. She was very upset with me and she went on Access Hollywood Live, and she lied about me, and she said things that are absolutely untrue.”

Lewis continued, “She said that I body-shamed her and I face shamed her. And that is absolutely, totally completely false. That’s where it went too far. There’s one thing to [have] a little disagreement, but when you start to go on live television and spreading these nasty rumors about me, that’s when you insult my character. And that’s when I come back. I think she now realizes she messed with the wrong b****… And it’s not going to end by the way. I’m never going to stop because I’m never going to forget what she did. So I won’t be forgiving her any time soon.”

