‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to ‘Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud’

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in a surprise move just days before her trial was set to begin in Manhattan federal court. The other charge against Shah, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dropped, according to Inner City Press, who was tweeting from inside the New York courtroom during the July 11, 2022, hearing.

A previously unannounced hearing was added to the court record just hours before the hearing began, according to the docket viewed by Heavy. The new listing stated, “IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the change of plea hearing will take place on July 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 23A. SO ORDERED. (Change of Plea Hearing set for 7/11/2022 at 10:30 AM in Courtroom 23A, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 before Judge Sidney H. Stein).”

According to Matthew Russell Lee, of Inner City Press, Shah pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment and said she understood it meant she was giving up her right to a trial and admitting that she knowingly entered into an agreement with others to violate the law. Shah was charged in March 2021 and has been free on bond since.

Inner City Press reported that Shah would be required to forfeit $6.5 million, pay $9 million in restitution and will be facing several years in prison when she is sentenced later this year. Shah, who will remain free until her sentencing, had previously maintained her innocence and said on the season 2 reunion for “RHOSLC” that she was going to fight the case.

“I’m fighting this. I am innocent. And I will fight for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight,” she told Andy Cohen, when asked why she wasn’t taking a guilty plea. Her former assistant, Stuart Smith, who was also one of the 11 people charged in the case, did plead guilty and is awaiting sentencing. He was going to be a witness in Shah’s trial, which was set to begin on 18. Shah and her attorneys have not yet commented on her last-minute decision to plead guilty.

Jen Shah Could Face Up to 30 Years in Prison on the Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud Charge, but Her Plea Agreement Will Likely Call for Her to See Much Less Time Behind Bars

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to telemarketing carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. But Shah’s plea agreement likely means that prosecutors will ask for much less time behind bars. It will be up to Judge Sidney Stein to decide Shah’s sentence, based on federal guidelines. The plea agreement in Shah’s case has not been filed publicly yet.

Shah is accused of taking part in a fraud scheme that began in 2012 and led to hundreds of people being victimized, according to a press release from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office.

During her plea hearing, Shah, according to Inner City Press, admitted to, ” Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.” She said the victims bought services because of, “Misrepresentations, regarding the value of the product or service, of which it had little to none,” and said “yes, your honor,” when asked by the judge if she knew it was “wrong and illegal” to do what she did.

Audrey Strauss, who was the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan at the time of Shah’s arrest, said in a statement in the press release, “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Peter Fitzhugh, the head of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations unit, which led the investigation into Shah and her co-conspirators, said in a statement at the time of her arrest, “Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success.’ In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring. Working with our partners at the NYPD and the United States Attorney’s Office, SDNY, and with the assistance of HSI Salt Lake City, HSI New York worked to ensure that Shah and Smith will answer for their alleged crimes. As a result, their new reality may very well turn out differently than they expected.”

Shah’s Attorneys & Prosecutors Had Been Preparing for Trial Days Before Her Guilty Plea

Play

‘RHOSLC’ recap: Jen Shah reveals why she didn’t take a plea deal | Page Six Celebrity News Jen Shah guilty? Bitch, pleas. The embattled Bravolebrity, 48, revealed on Sunday night’s third and final installment of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 2 reunion why she didn’t take a plea deal in her ongoing fraud trial. “I’m fighting this. I am innocent,” Shah told host Andy Cohen and her castmates. “And… 2022-03-14T15:01:18Z

Shah’s attorneys and federal prosecutors had been making last-minute arguments over her trial just days before she decided to plead guilty. Shah’s attorneys had asked the judge to prevent prosecutors from referring to those she was accused of defrauding as “victims,” saying in a court filing obtained by Heavy.

“The government’s desire to refer to customers as ‘victims’ throughout the trial, and to have alleged co-conspirators refer to the customers as ‘victims’ usurps the function of the jury and presumes the ultimate issue—whether the government has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has occurred. Additionally, permitting the government and government witnesses to refer to these customers as ‘victims’ constitutes improper vouching, violates the constitutional presumption of innocence, is highly prejudicial to Ms. Shah, and should be prohibited pursuant to Federal Rule of Evidence 403.”

They added, “Accordingly, the probative value of the government in referencing the customers as ‘victims’ is highly outweighed by the risk of substantial prejudice to Ms. Shah. In order to ensure Ms. Shah receives a fair trial, the government must be prohibited from referring to the customers as ‘victims’ outside of opening or closing statements”

The trial had been expected to last several weeks, with both sides calling multiple expert witnesses. Smith, Shah’s ex-assistant took a plea deal in 2021 that required him to testify against Shah during the trial. Another one of her co-defendants, Derrek Larkin, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the same charge Shah did, in January 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $3.2 million in restitution, according to court records.