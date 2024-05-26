Jenn Fessler Says She Doesn’t Believe Teresa Giudice’s Claims About Louie Ruelas

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jenn Fessler got in some hot water with her friends Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda after having a one-on-one conversation with Teresa Giudice in the May 12 episode of season 14, and in a May 23 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fessler is clearing up some details from that scene.

“In terms of Margaret, I wanted to talk to Teresa about [her husband] Louie [Ruelas] and about Louie calling [Margaret’s] son and I think I had given the impression that I don’t belive Margaret, which is not the case. I do believe Margaret,” Fessler shared. “In the moment, when Teresa swore on her daughters’, I was very taken with that. But the truth is I do believe that Louie did call Margaret’s son.”

Josephs claimed that Ruelas had threatened her son at work during the season 13 RHONJ reunion, showing host Andy Cohen her son’s phone records as she said, “My child was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records. My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that’s [Louie’s] phone number.” Giudice vehemently denied these claims, swearing on her daughters to Fessler that “we did not do that.”

Jenn Fessler Isn’t Speaking With Rachel Fuda

While explaining her side of the one-on-one with Giudice, Fessler revealed that she has not spoken to Fuda in “quite some time” though she is still regularly in touch with Josephs. She then went on to clarify what her hope was in speaking with Giudice at Danielle Cabral’s party on the Jersey Shore.

“My intentions were always good. My intentions were to clarify some things, right? To talk to Teresa and make sure that it was out there that John Fuda is not a drug dealer. John Fuda is a fabulous father and a professional and responsible. So, I was actually sort of happy with that part of our conversation, even though Rachel and John would have preferred that I didn’t speak of them at all. Lesson learned,” Fessler told ET.

Fuda did her own ET interview in May 2024 and told host Brice Sander that she felt “betrayed” by Fessler’s actions during the season. “We don’t have a friendship anymore,” Rachel said during the interview. “Her words and actions are not the same. Say what you mean and mean what you say. If you don’t want to be around these people, then don’t be around them. But if you truly, genuinely like her and you want to be around her? That is fine with me.”

Jenn Fessler Told Margaret Josephs She Would Stop Filming RHONJ if She Wanted

During her ET interview, Fessler also explained a comment she made to Josephs in the RHONJ season 14 premiere. During the episode, Fessler told her friend, “You do remember that when this all first went down and you said to me ‘I’m not going to do this again, I’m never going to see those people again.’ And I did say to you, ‘Then I’m not going to see those people again, either.’ I meant it.”

In her interview, Fessler clarified that she meant more than just avoiding somebody at a party when she said that but was rather referring to filming RHONJ at all.

“What I meant by that was, if you’re not going to go back and do the show agian, then I’m not going to go back and do the show again,” Fessler explained to ET. “Margaret, as you know, went back and did the show again, and so here I am. I didn’t say I would never be around Louie, or talk to Louie and Teresa again.”

