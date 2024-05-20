RHONJ Star Thinks Jennifer Fessler Befriended Teresa Giudice Because ‘She’s Scared’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda is sharing her thoughts about Jennifer “Jenn” Fessler’s friendship with Teresa Giudice.

During a May 16 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Fuda suggested she was unhappy with Fessler’s decision to have a friendly relationship with Giudice. According to the 33-year-old, Fessler previously stated she was not interested in being friends with Giudice. When asked why she believes Fessler has aligned herself with Giudice, Fuda replied, “I think she’s scared.”

Fuda clarified that Fessler could have several reasons for wanting to spend time with Giudice.

“I don’t know what [Fessler is] trying to do. I don’t know if it’s for air time. If it’s for clout, if she’s really just loved her and we were the ones who were lied to the whole time. Like, I don’t know what the truth is. And to be quite frank, I don’t really care,” said Fuda.

In addition, Fuda shared that she is no longer friends with Fessler, presumably because of her friendship with Giudice. As fans are aware, Fuda and the “Skinny Italian” author are in an ongoing feud. The 33-year-old also stated she wished Fessler had been upfront about her desire to befriend Giudice. According to Fuda, Fessler was dishonest about her feelings regarding the mother of four.

“Which is why it’s so upsetting to me … It changes everything. My relationship with [Fessler] has completely shifted,” said Fuda.

She also shared that she has not spoken to Fessler since January 2024.

Rachel Fuda Mentioned Her Issues With Jennifer Fessler in a Separate May 2024 Interview

Fuda made similar comments about Fessler in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that while she does not “have a relationship with her right now,” she does not have any “bad blood” with her.

In addition, Fuda shared that she finds Fessler’s behavior “so disappointing” as she is close friends with Margaret Josephs. The mother of three stated she does not understand how Fessler could befriend Giudice after Josephs accused her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, of making a threatening call to her son during the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Fuda noted that Fessler seemed to believe Giudice when she denied Ruelas called Josephs’ son in RHONJ season 14, episode 1.

“It’s really sad to see someone that was brought into this group of women by Margaret to not, like, back up their friends. When they’re asked, ‘Do you believe that Louie called Margaret’s son?’” said Fuda. “And you say, ‘[Giudice] swore on her four kids.’ [Giudice is] a pathological liar. What are you talking about? You think Margaret is faking that? She was in hysteria that day.”

In addition, she suggested that she believes Fessler has not been authentic in her friendships with her RHONJ castmates.

“My real issue is — and this is not even just for Jen Fessler — it’s across the board. We can be friends. You can be friends with anybody. But don’t sit here and tell me what you think I want to hear. And then go be friends with somebody. That’s not how this works. If you like her, tell me,” said the mother of three.

Margaret Josephs Shared She Was Surprised by Jennifer Fessler’s Friendship With Teresa Giudice

While speaking to Access Hollywood in May 2024, Josephs shared she was surprised by Fessler’s choice to befriend Giudice.

“I was a little shocked by that, I’m not going to lie. Because Teresa is really not her type of person,” stated the fashion designer.

She then suggested that she believes Fessler has been kind to Giudice because she “does not like confrontation.”

“I know Jenn Fessler. I was friends with her before she got on the show. And I know the type of people she likes and socializes with. And some things are just for appearances. In my opinion,” said Josephs with a laugh.

Josephs also stated that she is not interested in mending her relationship with Giudice.

“She really means nothing in my life,” said Josephs.