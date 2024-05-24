Former ‘Housewives’ Star Answers ‘Traitors’ Casting Rumors

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels was rumored to be heading to Scotland to film season 3 of Peacock’s hit series, “The Traitors” in May 2024, and in a May 24 post, Samuels took to social media to answer, once and for all, whether or not she might be in the Traitors turret anytime soon.

“Neither a traitor or a faithful 🥴 Sorry to disappoint but the rumors ARE NOT TRUE 🤣 🤣 🤣 WTF?! 😐 I love y’all though! And I do love that show! Catch me weekdays where I actually am daily 6am-10am ❤️ @goodmorningshowonwpgc,” Samuels captioned her simple selfie, using the moment to plug “The GOOD Morning Show”, a morning radio talk show that she co-hosts.

Monique Samuels Suggests She Received a Casting Offer

Many fans took to Samuels’ comment section to share their thoughts on her not heading to the “Traitors” castle for season 3.

“Wait, you’re not on the show? I’m so disappointed!!!” one fan wrote, with Samuels responding, “sorry I didn’t start the rumor 🤷🏽‍♀️ It would be dope though!”

“would you do it if you were asked 👀,” another user added. “I actually considered it but later declined ❤,” Samuels added, suggesting she received a casting offer to appear on the next season.

“I would have preferred to be delusional waiting to see you on the show. I don’t like this announcement 😩😩. Please reconsider, we miss you on TV,” another fan commented.

One user refused to give up hope that Samuels would appear, writing, “I don’t believe it because Phaedra did the same thing and said the same thing last year and she was on the shelf and look at your background. It’s the same as pagers when she did the picture too, and she wasn’t on the show.”

Samuels shut this user down promptly, replying, “I promise you won’t see me on the show. You’ll hear me daily on radio though 😉.”

Since leaving RHOP following season 5 in 2020, Samuels appeared in the OWN original reality series “Love & Marriage: DC” for one season in 2022. Monique appeared alongside her then-husband Chris Samuels, although the pair’s marriage didn’t last long after their time on the show ended, with the couple divorcing in 2023.

Did Phaedra Parks Spoil the Next ‘Housewives’ Star to Be on ‘The Traitors’?

While Monique might not be appearing in “The Traitors” season 3, season 2 standout and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks might have accidentally let one new cast member slip.

“I don’t know if I should reveal, because I know the cast,” Parks said in a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe I should not answer that question, I don’t want to give any of the wonderful cast members away, but it’s going to be spectacular. You will definitely see some Housewives, honey.”

Parks then went on to quote former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley when she told ET “I don’t know if anything will top season 2, but you know we will be making it nice,” leading many fans to believe Medley will be back on their screens in season 3.

