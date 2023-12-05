RHONJ Star Jennifer Fessler Hospitalized

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Fessler had a close call. The season 13 “Friend Of” released the premiere episode of her new podcast “Two Jersey Js” with co-host Jackie Goldschneider (a spin-off of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod”) on December 4. In the episode, Fessler and Goldschneider talked about the hot topic drug Ozempic, which more and more Housewives stars have admitted to using to help lose weight over the past year.

During the podcast, Goldschneider asked if Fessler was nervous about the side effects that come with the drug. Her co-host admitted to using a semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) for over a year and went on to describe how it landed her in the hospital.

“I’m a raging hypochondriac, which you know,” Fessler said. “But it’s very strange because when it comes to things having to do with my physical appearance, somehow that just goes out the window.”

Jennifer Fessler Thinks Semaglutide Side Effects Led Her to the Hospital

“I’m not afraid of Ozempic. But I will tell you, I have had an experience that was not good, where I’m pretty positive it was about the semaglutide,” Fessler added in her first podcast episode. “I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel. So let me be really open about that.”

Goldschneider asked her co-host to elaborate on what led to her hospitalization, and Fessler shared that, “One of the side effects [of a semaglutide like Ozempic] can be constipation. And I was having constipation, and in true Jenn Fessler form, I just did nothing about it. Didn’t really bother me. I was drinking no water, eating no vegetables. […] I hadn’t gone in a week, and then it was a week and a half.”

“Oh my god, are you kidding?” Goldschneider interjected.

Fessler shared that she is aware that this can be a side effect of her semaglutide use, but she also felt that she was “to blame for ignoring them and allowing it to escalate to the point where I became impacted.”

Fessler said that her hospitalization occurred months ago and that she has since been more diligent about drinking water and eating healthier, and has had no other major health issues. She did admit to losing muscle mass since starting her semaglutide, and added, “Physically I feel a lot better in clothes. When I’m not in clothes I look 90.”

Jackie Goldschneider Warned About Ozempic Use at the RHONJ Reunion

Goldschneider is an ardent adversary of using semaglutides like Ozempic to lose weight. She is also an advocate for eating disorder recovery and has shown some of her own recovery journey during her time on RHONJ.

During their podcast episode, Goldschneider noted that out of their nine-person RHONJ season 13 cast, “more than half of them are on Ozempic [or a similar semaglutide].”

Andy Cohen asked Goldschneider about the rise in Ozempic use during the RHONJ season 13 reunion, and the former full-time Housewife said, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight […] I think the problem is going to be one day people have to go off of it. And the studies show that you gain all the weight back pretty quickly, then you’re going to have all of these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying ‘Oh my god, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’ and that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in. And that’s what scares me.”

READ NEXT: Sutton Stracke Leaves Andy Cohen Speechless