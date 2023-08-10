RHOC Star Says She’s Not in Communication With Tamra Judge

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti, who began starring on the show for its 17th season, has had her fair share of issues with her castmate, Tamra Judge. As fans are aware, Tamra Judge and Pedranti were friends before co-starring in season 17, which premiered in June 2023. However, throughout RHOC season 17, Tamra Judge has accused Pedranti of not being honest regarding different aspects of her dynamic with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. While speaking to The Wrap in August 2023, Pedranti shared that she has not been communicating with Tamra Judge following her July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview. She stated that she and her castmate “are strained right now.”

“Everything took a turn after ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Tamra and I don’t even communicate on social media anymore. Certainly, that would include [her husband] Eddie [Judge],” said Pedranti.

Pedranti, who had trained at the Judges’ former gym, CUT Fitness, shared she was upset that she is no longer close to Eddie Judge.

“I trained with Eddie for years, four times a week. And I can only imagine what he’s being told by his wife. It’s a real bummer for me because Eddie meant a lot to me as a friend and a trainer. We had lots of very real conversations in that gym. It tugs my heartstrings for sure,” said the reality television star.

Jennifer Pedranti Spoke About How Tamra Judge Acts on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking to The Wrap, Pedranti noted that she said Judge “is drastically different” when she is not filming RHOC during her “Watch What Happens Live” interview. She explained that Judge does not typically drink as much as she does when filming RHOC.

“When Tamra’s on camera, she drinks. And when Tamra drinks, she turns it up,” said the mother of five.

During The Wrap interview, Pedranti stated that she did not mean any harm when she said the remark.

“On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ I was asked if Tamra is different on camera than in real life. And honestly, I wasn’t saying yes to be s**** to Tamra, but you have to understand, I didn’t know her like this,” said the 46-year-old. “The conversations I had with Tamra outside of the show about my relationship with Ryan [versus] after getting on the show were a head turn for me. I’m like, what is happening right now?”

While recording the July 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge commented on Pedranti’s assertion that she is different on RHOC.

“Yeah that’s true … We’re all different when we’re drunk,” stated Judge.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comment

During an appearance on the July 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Judge mentioned that she had repeatedly claimed that Boyajian strayed outside of his relationship with Pedranti. She also said Pedranti decided to continue dating her boyfriend as she wanted to be an RHOC season 17 star.

“When Jenn was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her, and she chose to stay with him because she was afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” said the 55-year-old.

According to Hollywood Life, Pedranti commented on Judge’s “Watch What Happens Live” claim while recording the July 29 episode of Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast. The yoga instructor stated that Judge’s remark was untrue.

“I was not in a cheating relationship and just hoping to God to get casted,” stated the mother of five.